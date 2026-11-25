The Trump administration has quietly shelved proposals to use business deals as an incentive for Russia to end the war in Ukraine, after Moscow showed little interest in the proposed energy and aviation ventures.

Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner told European officials that corporate tie-ups were no longer a core aspect of the US pitch to Russia, the report said, citing five officials briefed on the change in tactic.

Top Russian and US officials, including Kushner, held talks about bringing a US investor into the Nord Stream pipelines that delivered gas to Germany before Russia invaded Ukraine, Reuters reported in October.

Kushner, who has been ‌trying to broker a truce between Russia and Ukraine and views doing business as central to restoring peace, also floated postwar ideas such as US companies investing in Russian oil projects and titanium production ventures, the FT report said.

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