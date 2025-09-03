The US president teased taking action against Russia as the war with Ukraine rages on, telling White House reporters he was looking to find a solution "one way or another". Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump has warned "you'll see things happen" if he is "unhappy" with Vladimir Putin's actions after the Russian leader attended a military parade in Beijing.

The US president teased taking action against Russia as their war with Ukraine rages on, telling reporters he was looking to find a solution "one way or another". Speaking during an Oval Office meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Trump said he had "no message" for Putin because "he knows where I stand". When asked how he would end the war, the American leader said: "We've taken very strong action. But I'll be speaking to him over the next few days, and we're going to see with him. I'm going to know exactly what's happened." Trump added that he is "not happy" with the number of people being killed every week in Ukraine. "They're human beings, their souls, they have parents. They wave goodbye to their parents, and their parents never see them again… I want to see it stopped now," he said.

Speaking during an Oval Office meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Trump said he had "no message" for Putin. Picture: Alamy

His comments come after Putin told journalists in Beijing that the war in Ukraine was close to ending, claiming there is "light at the end of the tunnel". The Russian leader made the comments after joining China's President XI Jinping and North Korea's Kim Jong Un for a huge military parade in the Chinese capital. "I believe that, if common sense is there, it is possible to agree an acceptable option or acceptable way of ending this conflict," he said. "We see also that the current administration of the US has the will and desire to find this solution. "I think there is a light at the end of the tunnel. We will see. Otherwise, we will be forced to resolve all our objectives through military means." But his comments have been dismissed as dishonest by experts who say the president is attempting to present Moscow as interested in peace talks.

Putin told journalists in Beijing that the war in Ukraine was close to ending, claiming there is "light at the end of the tunnel". Picture: Getty

Putin and dozens of other heads of state watched as President Xi unveiled laser weapons, nuclear ballistic missiles and giant underwater drones at Wednesday's parade to commemorate 80 years on from the country's victory over Japan in World War Two. Whilst in China, Putin met with the North Korean leader, who told him it was his country's "fraternal duty" to help Russia. North Korea has been sending weapons and troops to Russia's frontline ever since the war broke out in February 2022. Trump, who was not at the parade, berated Xi on social media, saying: "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un as you conspire against the United States of America." When later asked about the parade in the Oval Office, Trump was more complimentary, calling it a "beautiful ceremony" and "very, very impressive". Meanwhile, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Paris ahead of tomorrow’s summit of the Coalition of the Willing.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Paris ahead of tomorrow’s summit of the Coalition of the Willing. Picture: Getty