The image sits, pride of place, above a snap of Mr Trump with his granddaughter

Donald Trump hung a photo of him and Putin in the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Donald Trump has hung a picture of him with Vladimir Putin in the White House, delighting Kremlin officials who claim "a picture is worth a thousand words".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The picture shows the pair stood, side by side, at a Ukraine peace summit in Anchorage, Alaska last year. The image sits, pride of place, above a snap of Mr Trump with his granddaughter, Carolina Trump, at the Daytona International Speedway racetrack in Florida. Elizabeth Landers, reporter for PBS News Hour, said she saw the image in a vestibule area connecting the West Wing to the residence. Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s key negotiator, responded "Good. A picture is worth a thousand words" alongside emojis of the US flag and Russian flag. Read More: Trump sends 'massive armada' of US ships including flagship aircraft carrier to Iran with threat of 'major destruction' Read More: Royal Navy tracks Russian warships in the Channel as ministers warn Putin ‘we know what you’re doing’

Good. A picture is worth a thousand words. 🕊️🇷🇺🤝🇺🇸 https://t.co/NNDJ545CcO — Kirill Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) January 27, 2026

Senator Mark Warner slammed the move, writing on X: "Putting Putin above the American people and his own family. Almost a little too on the nose." This comes as the Kremlin announced this week that the Alaska summit would feature in an updated version of school history textbooks, to be rolled out next academic year. Previously, Mr Trump said he was "p*****d off at Mr Putin after the Kremlin called for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to step down. However, earlier this week envoys from Russia and the US for Ukraine peace meetings. Mr Putin demanded Ukraine would need to hand over territory for peace to be achieved. Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov, who participated in Mr Putin's meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, said "it was reaffirmed that reaching a long-term settlement can't be expected without solving the territorial issue". His comments are a reference to Moscow's demand that Kyiv withdraws its troops from the areas in the east that Russia illegally annexed but never fully captured.

President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump at a bilateral meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska in August 2025. Picture: Alamy