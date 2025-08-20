U.S. President Trump And Russian President Putin met in Alaska last week. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has said it would be better if Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin meet "without me" to discuss the war in Ukraine.

The US President said the Russian and Ukrainian leaders are "in the process" of setting up a bilateral meeting. It would mark the first face-to-face encounter between the pair since Russia illegally invaded Ukraine three years ago. "Now I think it would be better if they met without me," Mr Trump told radio host Mark Levin. But he added that "if necessary, I'll go". Mr Trump discussed with Zelenskyy the prospect of a three-way meeting with Putin on Monday to work out a path to peace. However, his latest comments have appeared to cast doubt over that plan.

European leaders joined Trump in the White House for Ukraine talks. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump held historic talks in Washington with Zelenskyy and other European leaders, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The 'coalition of the willing' discussed the war in Ukraine with Mr Trump, and potential security guarantees the country may want. "We’re willing to help them with things, especially probably if you could talk about by air, because there’s nobody has the kind of stuff we have," Mr Trump said. Mr Trump also hosted Putin in Alaska last week and has warned the Russian leader he will face a "rough situation" if he does not co-operate in the peace process. He said that Ukraine will not be able to get back Crimea and would not be joining NATO as part of a peace deal. "I hope President Putin is going to be good and if he’s not, that’s going to be a rough situation," said Mr Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is yet to meet Putin face-to-face since the war began. Picture: Alamy