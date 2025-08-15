Trump and Putin are in Alaska for a meeting on the Ukraine war. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s security teams are being matched “gun for gun” during their face-to-face meeting in Alaska.

The two presidents shook hands on the tarmac at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson just after 11am local time (8pm BST) and are taking part in a three-on-three bilateral meeting. Hundreds of security agents are present at Anchorage to help protect the two leaders, who have had assassination attempts on their lives. Strict security arrangements between the US and Russian teams mean neither side was allowed to open the other’s doors, a source had told Bloomberg. A placement of translators in the room is also be matched. There are typically three rings of security, the innermost, the middle and the outer. Read more: LIVE: Trump and Putin meet for crunch summit in Alaska over Ukraine war Read more: 'They're still killing us', says Zelenskyy as Russia strikes Ukraine hours before Trump-Putin meeting

President Donald Trump greets Russia's President Vladimir Putin Friday. Picture: Alamy