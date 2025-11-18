This is the shocking moment Donald Trump snapped at a female reporter and told her to be “quiet, piggy” as he answered questions about Jeffrey Epstein on Air Force One.

His outburst was targeted at a Bloomberg journalist, who had asked him why he did not want to release the remaining Epstein files.

The US president's angry response was caught on camera as he travelled back to Washington on Friday.

Her line of questioning infuriated the American leader, who singled her out from the press pack by pointing at her face and barking: "Quiet, quiet piggy."

A clip of this short interaction has been circulated by Trump's critics, with left-leaning political organisation Occupy Democrats saying: "This is the President of the United States.

"This is how he talks to the press and other adults that he is supposed to lead. America can do so much better!"

Really American called the moment "disgusting" and described the president as a “disrespectful, unfit creep”.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the Epstein files as a “Democrat hoax" and denied knowledge of any criminal wrongdoing by the paedophile financier.

This is despite there being emails in which Epstein said Trump “knew about the girls" and spent "hours" at his home with Virginia Giuffre - messages that were released to the public among 23,000 files last week.

The US House of Representatives is expected to vote on Tuesday to release the remaining Epstein files.

Trump had initially been against the move, but changed course on Sunday and said he was happy for Congress to do so because he has “nothing to hide”.