Trump 'disappointed' UK police released 'bomb plot' suspects on bail - as it emerges one of five arrested phoned police on himself
It has now emerged that one of the suspects had called the police around an hour before the farmer had reported their activity on Sunday.
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US President Donald Trump said he is “disappointed” that British police have released five men on bail who had been arrested in connection with a suspected terror plot near an RAF base.
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A farmer from Whelford told the press earlier this week that she dialled 999 at 1.36am on Sunday after discovering three vans blocking a road near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.
Five British nationals, all in their mid-20s, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism before being released on bail on Monday.
On Tuesday evening, Mr Trump said he was “disappointed” at the decision by the British authorities to grant the five men bail.
He said: “We were involved in (the investigation), but as you know, your fellow countrymen, let them go.
“Well, they didn’t let them go. They put them out on bail. I assume they haven’t watched closely… they should not have done that.”
It has now emerged that one of the suspects had called the police around an hour before the farmer had reported their activity on Sunday, a development first reported by The Times.
Counter-terror police said on Tuesday that a quantity of petrol but no explosive devices were found in the vans that sparked the security alert near the airbase, which has been used in recent months by US bombers to launch airstrikes against Iran.
Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a television interview that the suspected plot “clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor”, but refused to provide further details.
Head of UK counter-terrorism policing assistant commissioner Laurence Taylor said on Tuesday that a police response was activated in the early hours of Sunday “due to a range of information that we received”.
Giving an update outside New Scotland Yard, Mr Taylor said the vehicles have been examined, adding: “We can confirm that no improvised explosive devices have been found. We have found a quantity of an accelerant, petrol, and we have recovered that as part of our investigation.”
Mr Taylor said the five suspects released on bail “remain under investigation” and “must adhere to very strict conditions”.
He added: “It’s really important that you understand that the safety of the public is at the forefront of our investigative decision making, and this was certainly the case yesterday.
“Now I understand why this development was surprising to some, but I would like to reiterate that this is an investigative decision, and one which is grounded in experience and strategy.”
Villagers living near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, dozens of whom were dramatically evacuated from their homes on Sunday morning, were slowly returning to normal on Tuesday.
Police cordons near the base are expected to be completely lifted on Wednesday, and searches of the London homes of the five suspects are complete.
Mr Taylor said the incident has been worrying for lots of people, adding that this is “heightened by the international commentary that we are seeing”.
Speculation over whether Iran had any involvement in the drama, including by tasking proxies to carry out crimes on their behalf on UK soil, remains rife.
Potential involvement by Iran was understood to be one line of inquiry for British investigators, and the nation has used proxies in the past to carry out acts in the UK.
But its London embassy fiercely denied any involvement in the events in Gloucestershire.
Speaking to Fox News, Mr Rubio said: “It’s one that clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor. I won’t get into great detail about that yet.
“I do want to thank the authorities in the United Kingdom who have been very co-operative and on top of it.”
He added: “I know a lot of people are disturbed by the news that some of these people have been released on bail, as some of the people are being investigated, and obviously we’re engaging with them on all of that.
“Beyond that, I would argue that they’ve been very co-operative and very helpful on something that’s a very serious incident.”
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the alleged plot “might be” linked to Iran, and added: “I will tell you, I would have said ‘Don’t let them have bail’. I’m surprised that they released them. I wouldn’t have done that.”
The five suspects, all UK nationals, are a 24-year-old from Camden, north London; and a 23-year-old, two 24-year-olds and a 25-year-old from Westminster, central London.
Police would not confirm when they are due to answer bail.