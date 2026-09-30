It has now emerged that one of the suspects had called the police around an hour before the farmer had reported their activity on Sunday.

Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

US President Donald Trump said he is “disappointed” that British police have released five men on bail who had been arrested in connection with a suspected terror plot near an RAF base.

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A farmer from Whelford told the press earlier this week that she dialled 999 at 1.36am on Sunday after discovering three vans blocking a road near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Five British nationals, all in their mid-20s, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism before being released on bail on Monday. On Tuesday evening, Mr Trump said he was “disappointed” at the decision by the British authorities to grant the five men bail. He said: “We were involved in (the investigation), but as you know, your fellow countrymen, let them go. “Well, they didn’t let them go. They put them out on bail. I assume they haven’t watched closely… they should not have done that.” It has now emerged that one of the suspects had called the police around an hour before the farmer had reported their activity on Sunday, a development first reported by The Times. Counter-terror police said on Tuesday that a quantity of petrol but no explosive devices were found in the vans that sparked the security alert near the airbase, which has been used in recent months by US bombers to launch airstrikes against Iran.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a television interview that the suspected plot “clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor”, but refused to provide further details. Head of UK counter-terrorism policing assistant commissioner Laurence Taylor said on Tuesday that a police response was activated in the early hours of Sunday “due to a range of information that we received”. Giving an update outside New Scotland Yard, Mr Taylor said the vehicles have been examined, adding: “We can confirm that no improvised explosive devices have been found. We have found a quantity of an accelerant, petrol, and we have recovered that as part of our investigation.” Mr Taylor said the five suspects released on bail “remain under investigation” and “must adhere to very strict conditions”.

Armed Police stand outside RAF Fairford base in Fairford. Picture: Getty