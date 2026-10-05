US Vice President JD Vance added that the decision to move the bombers was taken "out of an abundance of caution"

Donald Trump has claimed an unidentified threat led to the decision to pull US bombers from RAF Fairford. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has claimed an unidentified threat led to the decision to pull US bombers from RAF Fairford.

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The US president spoke to reporters a day after American B-1s, B-2s and B-52s were recalled from the Gloucestershire base. He told reporters: "We actually know the people who made the threat". After being pushed on the specific nature of the threat, Trump said: "Yeah, I think we can say that. They didn't fly out by accident. "There were some threats. And rather than tempting the enemy, we'll capture the enemy and beat the enemy. "But why should we leave him there? So we moved them around a little bit. Not very far". Trump confirmation came after ITV suggested that the reason the aircraft were moved was the threat of a drone strike on their air power. The broadcaster said sources had told it that the fear was of an attack similar to the Ukrainian attack on Russian airbases in July 2025, which saw as many as 41 strategic bombers wiped out. Trump's Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, also poured cold water on the suggestion the removal was due to the suspected foiled terror plot on the base last weekend. Mr Rubio said: "We've documented what happened last week. I wouldn't directly tie that to the move that was made." He said "new planes coming in, old planes going out" was normal. Probed on whether he still had confidence in security at RAF Fairford, Mr Rubio said that Washington still has confidence in the security of all of its bases. US Vice President JD Vance added that the decision to move the bombers was taken "out of an abundance of caution". Read more: Trump pulls bombers from RAF Fairford as US-UK rift grows over suspected terror plot on air base Read more: Iranian nationals in court charged with planning attack on Manchester's Jewish community 'had instructions on how to make chlorine bomb'

The Trump administration has sought to play down the withdrawal of US bombers from the Gloucestershire air base after suggestions the move was linked to security concerns. Picture: PA

He added: "We do feel with some confidence that the Iranians are trying to do what the Iranian state has done for 49 years, which is engage in acts of terrorism against the United States (and others), so we are being extremely cautious, and that's all I'd say about that." It comes after the Pentagon announced on Sunday that its bombers, including B-1s, B-2s and B-52s, had been removed from Fairford. A Downing Street spokesperson insisted that RAF Fairford is "safe" following the pulling of the bombers from the US air base. Asked whether the base was safe, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Yes.” The spokesman said he would not comment on “foreign nations’ military operations”, but added the Defence Secretary had said last week “we have tried and tested approaches to defend our bases around the country and throughout the world”. He added: “I would just point you to the president’s words last week, where he praised our police, defence and security services in relation to RAF Fairford.” A major incident was declared and dozens of homes evacuated after police were alerted to three "suspicious vehicles" near the US airbase in Gloucestershire last weekend. Former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer granted the US permission to use British bases for “defensive” strikes against Tehran during the Middle East war.

Asked whether the base was safe, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Yes.”. Picture: Alamy

A sixth man who was arrested in connection with the suspected terror plot was released on bail, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said on Saturday. The 25-year-old man, a dual UK-Iranian national, was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006. Five British nationals, all in their mid-20s, were arrested near the base on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism and then bailed. On Sunday, US officials confirmed it had removed all its B-1 bombers from the airbase.

On Sunday, a sixth man who was arrested in connection with the suspected terror plot was released on bail on Sunday, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said. Picture: Getty

"While operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time, we can acknowledge now that all U.S. bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States," the Pentagon said in a statement. They added that the bombers remained ready to deliver global strike capabilities from the continental US. According to the Wall Street Journal, officials in the US were aware of an Iran-linked plot to attack the bomber aircraft and kill personnel at the base, including a diversion in the area. Lib Dem MP Roz Savage, whose constituents live in the village immediately bordering RAF Fairford, welcomed the withdrawal. In a statement shared with LBC News the Lib Dem MP for South Cotswolds said: "I welcome this decision. While RAF Fairford has an important history, I have consistently questioned whether using a base so close to civilian communities for highly controversial military operations against Iran was creating unacceptable risks for local people. The withdrawal does not make the questions raised by recent events disappear. "I have written to the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary requesting an urgent meeting, and I will continue to press for answers about security arrangements, communication between the base, police and local authorities, and how residents will be protected and informed if another incident occurs. "We must learn the important lessons of what happened and put the safety and wellbeing of local communities at the heart of decisions about the future use of RAF Fairford by US forces." Three suspicious vans were spotted near the military site in Gloucestershire last weekend, sparking a major police response. Counter-terror police have said a quantity of petrol but no explosive devices were found in the vehicles.