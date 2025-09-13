President Donald Trump has raged at the leaders of Nato to stop buying Russian oil - indicating he will not introduce new sanctions on Putin's regime until they do so.

In the long rant, he also suggested that Nato as a bloc should place 50-100 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports to weaken Xi Jinping's alliance with Russia.

He claimed "that NATO’S commitment to WIN [the Ukraine war] has been far less than 100%" and that it weakens the bloc's negotiating position when trying to end the conflict."

In an open letter posted on his Truth Social social media platform, Trump wrote that he is "ready to do major Sanctions on Russia" when all Nato members "STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA".

The President added: "Anyway, I am ready to “go” when you are. Just say when? I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR.

"China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip. This is not TRUMP’S WAR (it would never have started if I was President!), it is Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s WAR. I am only here to help stop it, and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives (7,118 lives lost last week, alone. CRAZY!).

"If NATO does as I say, the WAR will end quickly, and all of those lives will be saved! If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States."

Trump's rhetoric around Russia has hardened in recent months as he continues to try to make good on his promise to end the war in Ukraine.

After his summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska last month failed to produce a ceasefire, he has increasingly turned his ire towards the Russian leader.

Trump has also repeatedly suggested that he is gearing up to place more sanctions on Russia to weaken their negotiating position.