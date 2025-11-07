Trump rages against BBC after they 'doctored' speech of President on January 6
The corporation is under pressure after the internal memo was leaked
Donald Trump's administration has raged at the BBC for doctoring a speech the President made shortly before the Capitol riot on January 6.
Mr Trump has taken aim at the taxpayer-funded corporation after a damning 19-page dossier said the programme of “completely misled” viewers by showing the President telling his supporters he was going to the Capitol building with them to "fight like hell".
In reality, the President said he was going to walk with his supporters "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."
A memo, reported by the Telegraph, detailed how the "mangled" footage had been broadcast shortly before the 2024 US presidential election by the corporation's flagship 'Panorama' documentary programme.
In the report, the programme was accused of making the US president "say" things [he] never actually said" by splicing together footage from separate parts of his speech.
Karoline Leavitt, Mr Trump's press secretary, said that British taxpayers were being "forced to foot the bill for a leftist propaganda machine."
Ms Leavitt, Trump's main spokesperson, told the Telegraph: "This purposefully dishonest, selectively edited clip by the BBC is further evidence that they are total, 100 per cent fake news that should no longer be worth the time on the television screens of the great people of the United Kingdom.
"Every time I travel to the United Kingdom with President Trump and am forced to watch the BBC in our hotel rooms it ruins my day listening to their blatant propaganda and lies about the president of the United States and all that he’s doing to make America better and the world a safer place."
The Telegraph has also published more excerpts from the memo, which will accuse the BBC’s Arabic service of bias over its coverage of the war in Gaza, and accuse the corporation of “effective censorship” of its coverage of the transgender debate.
After the week of damning revelations, Deborah Turness, BBC News's CEO, confirmed in a letter to staff today that the corporation's chairman will be responding to urgent calls for answers next week.
She told staff members in a letter seen by LBC: "The BBC Chairman has received a letter from Caroline Dinenage, the Chair of the Commons Culture, Media & Sport Committee seeking reassurance from the BBC.
"The Chairman will be providing a full response on Monday, and this will be shared with you, but I felt it was important for me to come to you as CEO of BBC News before the end of the week."