Donald Trump's administration has raged at the BBC for doctoring a speech the President made shortly before the Capitol riot on January 6.

Mr Trump has taken aim at the taxpayer-funded corporation after a damning 19-page dossier said the programme of “completely misled” viewers by showing the President telling his supporters he was going to the Capitol building with them to "fight like hell".

In reality, the President said he was going to walk with his supporters "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

A memo, reported by the Telegraph, detailed how the "mangled" footage had been broadcast shortly before the 2024 US presidential election by the corporation's flagship 'Panorama' documentary programme.

In the report, the programme was accused of making the US president "say" things [he] never actually said" by splicing together footage from separate parts of his speech.

Karoline Leavitt, Mr Trump's press secretary, said that British taxpayers were being "forced to foot the bill for a leftist propaganda machine."

