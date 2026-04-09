The President took aim at several former allies in a rambling Truth Social post focused on their lack of support for his war in Iran

Donald Trump has unleashed fury on former MAGA media allies for their lack of support for the Iran war, including bizarrely declaring that France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, was not a man. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has unleashed fury on former MAGA media allies for their lack of support for the Iran war, including bizarrely declaring that France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, was not a man.

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On the second day of the tentative Iran war ceasefire, Trump took to his social media platform to slam Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones. All four were big supporters of the President early in his political career - but the trio have broken from Mr Trump over his war in Iran and relationship with Israel in recent months. Trump raged that the media personalities, who all run prominent podcasts, were against the war because of their "low IQs".

Tucker Carlson has been a vocal critic of Israel and the war on Iran. Picture: Getty

Trump finished the post by swiping at Alex Jones, the former host of InfoWars who lost his empire for falsely claiming that the Sandy Hook school massace was a hoax. Picture: Getty

He suggested that they believed it would be "wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon". The President declared that all four hosts have been "thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some “free” and cheap publicity." Trump called Carlson, one of MAGA's most prominent spokespeople, a "hand-flailing fool" who "couldn't even finish college". The President also suggested that Carlson was "a broken man when he got fired from Fox". The former Fox News host was fired in part for repeating Trump's lies that he won the 2020 Presidential Election, which saw the network successfully sued for billions of dollars.

Megyn Kelly has long been a frenemy of the President. Picture: Getty

Candace Owens also was swiped at by Trump. Picture: Alamy

In regards to Kelly, Trump referred to a question from a Republican primary debate about his comments about women which she asked "nastily". Trump's ire was also unleashed on "crazy" Candace Owens, a conservative influencer who has made headlines by claiming that Brigitte Macron, the wife of French president Emmanuel Macron, was actually a transgender male. Trump said that Owens "accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit." The Macrons are currently suing Owens for defamation. In another swipe, Trump said: "Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close!"

Trump's ire was also unleashed on "crazy" Candace Owens, a conservative influencer who has made headlines by claiming that Brigitte Macron, the wife of French president Emmanuel Macron, was actually a transgender male. Picture: Getty