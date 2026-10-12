Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was subjected to a pre-dawn raid of her home near Washington, D.C in what she has said is an attempt at political intimidation by President Trump.

Homeland Security Investigations is part of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

"Today in the Washington, DC area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation," a Justice Department spokesperson said in an email.

A person familiar with the investigation said part of the probe concerns Omar's immigration paperwork, which was filled out by her late father when she was a child.

The Somali-born lawmaker is a frequent target of Trump's ire, with the investigation said to be centred on her immigration status.

US authorities raided the property on Monday morning, the Justice Department confirmed.

In response to the raid, Representative Omar wrote on social media: "I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.

"For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation.

"I will not be silenced."

Tom Homan, the Trump administration's border czar, told Fox Business Network that the Justice Department is leading the investigation with the Department of Homeland Security. Homan declined to get into the specifics of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The raid was carried out a little more than three weeks before the November 3 midterm elections, when Trump's party will be trying to defend its narrow majorities in the US Congress. Omar, a prominent progressive who is running for reelection, represents a safe Democratic district. She won reelection in 2024 by a margin of 50 percentage points.

Minnesota Democrats condemned the raid.

"Americans see this for what it is," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, wrote on social media. "President Trump is abusing his power to go after political opponents weeks before an election."

Justice Department policy bars federal prosecutors and agents from timing any action to affect the outcome of any election or benefiting a candidate or political party. The department has historically avoided taking investigative steps against political candidates within about 60 days of an election.

The Justice Department during Trump's second term in office has investigated and brought charges against a range of Trump's perceived political enemies.

It has charged former FBI Director James Comey, New York state Attorney General Letitia James and Trump's former national security adviser turned critic John Bolton. It also has investigated Democratic lawmakers who urged the US military not to follow illegal orders, Democratic Senator Adam Schiff and Federal Reserve officials Jerome Powell and Lisa Cook.

The case against James and one of two brought against Comey were thrown out by a federal judge. Bolton pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced later this month. Grand juries and federal judges have stymied several other probes.

Omar has faced political insults from Trump, who has cast the Somali American community as a threat to Minnesota in a burst of anti-Somali and anti-Muslim rhetoric. Omar has called Trump's focus on her an "unhealthy and creepy obsession."

Last week, Trump called Michigan's Democratic nominee for US Senate — Abdul El-Sayed, who is Muslim — a "RADICAL Extremist" and "Terrorist Sympathizer" while offering support for El-Sayed's Republican opponent, Mike Rogers.

Civil rights advocates have criticised Trump's rhetoric toward minorities and immigrants, including when he previously called Somalis "garbage."