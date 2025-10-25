The advert, based on a 5-minute speech by RFK, has escalated trade tensions between the US and its neighbour following president's protests

President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter aboard Air Force One at Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

US President Donald Trump has said he will raise tariffs on Canada by a further 10% over an advert he says wrongly and 'fraudulently' summarises a Ronald Reagan speech.

Mr Trump said on Friday that he is ending "all trade negotiations" with Canada over social media, with the president now insisting he will slap 10% import tariffs on the neighbouring nation. White House officials said Mr Trump's reaction was a culmination of the administration's long, pent-up frustration about Canada's strategy in trade talks. It comes after the US president claimed the Canadian ad misrepresented Reagan's view on tariffs, a central focus of Trump's economic policy. On Saturday, Trump appeared to up the anti, writing: "Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn't!" "Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD."

It comes after the US president claimed the Canadian ad misrepresented Reagan’s view on tariffs, a central focus of Trump’s economic policy. Picture: Truth Social

“Now the United States is able to defend itself against high and overbearing Canadian Tariffs (and those from the rest of the World as well!),” the president wrote. The move ratcheted up tensions with the US's northern neighbour after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he plans to double his country's exports to countries outside the US because of the threat posed by Mr Trump's tariffs. Later on Friday, Ontario premier Doug Ford, whose province had sponsored the ad, said it would be taken down. Mr Ford said after talking with Mr Carney he had decided to pause the advertising campaign effective from Monday so that trade talks can resume.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he plans to double his country's exports to countries outside the US because of the threat posed by Mr Trump's tariffs. Picture: Alamy