The US President said he would sooner be denied entry to paradise than forgive his political adversaries

President Trump Signs Executive Order Declaring The Oval Office A National Monument. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty

By Issy Clarke

Donald Trump has claimed he would rather be denied entry to heaven than forgive his political enemies.

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Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Douthat then challenged Trump on whether he could forgive his enemies as a condition of entering paradise. “All you have to do to enter paradise is feel love and forgiveness for James Comey or Nancy Pelosi. Do you think you can do it?” he asked. Trump said that his political enemies were "extremely dishonest people, very bad people, very bad for our country". Pressed again, he said: "The answer is no. I want to be honest, no," he said.