Trump says he'd rather be turned away from heaven's gates than forgive James Comey and Nancy Pelosi
The US President said he would sooner be denied entry to paradise than forgive his political adversaries
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Donald Trump has claimed he would rather be denied entry to heaven than forgive his political enemies.
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The US President said he would sooner be denied entry to paradise than forgive former FBI director James Comey and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during an interview with CBS News.
Asked what he believed would happen after he died, the US President replied: "I'm a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven," adding that he hoped to avoid hell.
Trump was then presented with the Christian message of forgiveness issued by Erika Kirk, widow of the assassinated right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.
He was reminded by journalist Ross Douthat of a remark he made after Kirk's death, in which he declared he hated his opponents and did not wish them well.
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Douthat then challenged Trump on whether he could forgive his enemies as a condition of entering paradise.
“All you have to do to enter paradise is feel love and forgiveness for James Comey or Nancy Pelosi. Do you think you can do it?” he asked.
Trump said that his political enemies were "extremely dishonest people, very bad people, very bad for our country".
Pressed again, he said: "The answer is no. I want to be honest, no," he said.
He went on to say: “I do hate some of my enemies. I think they’ve been terrible. Look what they’ve put me through, the weaponization. I got indicted. I got impeached."
Asked how he could find so little room for forgiveness despite having the "most charmed and remarkable life of any American in my lifetime”, Trump refused to back down.
“I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies and I always will,” he said.