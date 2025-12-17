Trump receives bodies of US troops killed by ISIS in Syria
The men were killed alongside a civilian interpreter and their bodies have been transferred back to the US
Donald Trump has attended a memorial service to receive the bodies of two US soldiers killed by ISIS in Syria.

Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, died in an attack over the weekend, which the U.S. Central Command said was carried out by a lone gunman.
A civilian interpreter, Ayad Mansoor Sakat, was also killed and three other service members were injured in the attack, officials said. The gunman was later shot dead.
They were among hundreds of American troops deployed in eastern Syria as part of a coalition fighting the Islamic State group.
President Trump warned there would be "very serious retaliation" in the aftermath of the attack.
The bodies of Sgt. Torres-Tovar and Sgt. Howard, who were both members of the 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, were received by Mr Trump and First Lady Melania at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday.
Theie caskets were transferred to the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations building at the Dover base "for positive identification by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System and preparation for their final resting place."
Writing on Truth Social after the killings, Mr Trump wrote: "We mourn the loss of three Great American Patriots in Syria, two soldiers, and one Civilian Interpreter.
"This was an ISIS attack against the U.S and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them.
"The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation."
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said: "Let it be known, if you target Americans - anywhere in the world you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you."