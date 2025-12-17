The men were killed alongside a civilian interpreter and their bodies have been transferred back to the US

President Donald Trump salutes as a Army carry team moves the flag-draped transfer caskets. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has attended a memorial service to receive the bodies of two US soldiers killed by ISIS in Syria.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, died in an attack over the weekend, which the U.S. Central Command said was carried out by a lone gunman. A civilian interpreter, Ayad Mansoor Sakat, was also killed and three other service members were injured in the attack, officials said. The gunman was later shot dead. They were among hundreds of American troops deployed in eastern Syria as part of a coalition fighting the Islamic State group. Read more: Trump’s son-in-law withdraws backing for Paramount’s hostile bid for Warner Bros Read more: Rob Reiner's son Nick appears in court wearing 'anti-suicide vest' while accused of murdering parents

This undated combo photo created with images released by the Iowa National Guard shows Sgts. William Nathaniel Howard, left, and Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar. (Iowa National Guard via AP). Picture: Alamy

President Trump warned there would be "very serious retaliation" in the aftermath of the attack. The bodies of Sgt. Torres-Tovar and Sgt. Howard, who were both members of the 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, were received by Mr Trump and First Lady Melania at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday. Theie caskets were transferred to the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations building at the Dover base "for positive identification by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System and preparation for their final resting place."

An Army carry team moves the flag-draped transfer case with the remains of Iowa National Guard soldier Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa, from a C-17 aircraft during a casualty return. Picture: Alamy