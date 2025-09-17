The RAF’s iconic Red Arrows roared through the skies of Windsor during a military parade to mark Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK.

The US President watched on from the side with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, King Charles and Queen Camilla as the military planes came rocketing through the skies.

British and US military personnel stood in silence as the four made their way to their seats before the iconic red, blue and white smoke from the Red Arrows filled the air.

Mr Trump was seen applauding alongside the King as the Arrows soared above Windsor in windy conditions while 200 military musicians performed a Beating Retreat rendition down below on the East Lawn.

Crowds of spectators outside Windsor Castle cheered as the Red Arrows flew over the royal residence.

William and Kate also came to watch the spectacle, which came after a carriage procession and a special Guard of Honour.

