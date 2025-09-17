Trump applauds Red Arrows during windswept flypast over Windsor Castle amid 'unprecedented' UK visit
The RAF’s iconic Red Arrows roared through the skies of Windsor during a military parade to mark Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK.
Listen to this article
The US President watched on from the side with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, King Charles and Queen Camilla as the military planes came rocketing through the skies.
British and US military personnel stood in silence as the four made their way to their seats before the iconic red, blue and white smoke from the Red Arrows filled the air.
Mr Trump was seen applauding alongside the King as the Arrows soared above Windsor in windy conditions while 200 military musicians performed a Beating Retreat rendition down below on the East Lawn.
Crowds of spectators outside Windsor Castle cheered as the Red Arrows flew over the royal residence.
William and Kate also came to watch the spectacle, which came after a carriage procession and a special Guard of Honour.
Read more: LIVE: King and Trump watch Red Arrows flypast after US President lays wreath at tomb of late Queen
Read more: Trump lands in Walled Garden for royal welcome in Windsor
In total, around 120 horses and 1,300 members of the British military have been involved in the ceremonial welcome at Windsor, with 160 personnel from the Royal Marines and Royal Navy, 1,000 from the British Army and 140 from the Royal Air Force.
Eighty soldiers from the House Cavalry Mounted Regiment formed the Sovereign's Escort travelled with the carriages, with the Life Guards dressed in their red tunics and white plumed helmets and Blues and Royals in their blue tunics and red plumes.
Mr Trump landed in the Walled Garden of the Windsor estate earlier today with his wife, Melania, to the sound of the Band of the Household Cavalry, who were wearing state dress, a uniform designed in the 17th century and made from pure gold thread.
William and Kate welcomed Mr Trump and Melania before they walked as a group to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla outside Victoria House to start their visit.
Kensington Palace said that the meeting between William, Kate and Mr Trump was “warm and friendly”.
Mr Trump reportedly told the Princess of Wales “You’re so beautiful” at the start of the trip.
The day will culminate in a grand state banquet in Windsor Castle, during which both Trump and King Charles are expected to give speeches.