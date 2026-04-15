The Chancellor said the right approach to Iran was diplomacy rather than conflict. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Rachel Reeves has described Donald Trump’s war with Iran as a “mistake”, saying she is not convinced the joint US-Israeli action has made the world safer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking at an event on the sidelines of the IMF meetings in Washington, the Chancellor said the right approach to Iran was diplomacy rather than conflict. She said: “The question is not whether you like or dislike the Iranian regime – I strongly dislike the Iranian regime – but how to achieve the change that you want to achieve.” Reeves said Iran did not currently have a nuclear weapon and argued that negotiations had offered the best route to preventing it from obtaining one. She added: “There was a diplomatic channel open, conversations, formal discussions were happening. “I think it was a mistake to end those and to enter into conflict, because I'm not convinced that we are safer today than we were a few weeks ago.” Read More: 'It makes us all really cross': Deputy Labour leader hits out at Trump and says changing PM is 'last thing' country needs Read More: 'He's wonderful': Trump insists King's state visit will not be overshadowed by President's row with Starmer

Trump said the UK had been “not there” when he asked for support. Picture: Alamy

The Chancellor also questioned the overall aims of the conflict and warned of the economic consequences for the UK and beyond. She said: “We've never been clear about what the goals of this conflict is, which is why the impacts in our economy, but also here in the US economy and around the world, and particularly for our allies in the Gulf, like Saudi and Qatar and the UAE, are so immense. “We need to reopen that Strait of Hormuz to get down energy prices and to strengthen and stabilise “I believe that you can't have economic security without national security. Energy security is a key part of that. But to have energy security, you've got to have those key waterways open, which we don't at the moment.” On the Strait of Hormuz, Reeves said: “It was open at the beginning of this conflict, and that's what I mean about being clear about what the objectives of this conflict is.” She added that Britain was prepared to help restore access to the waterway, but questioned whether the conflict had improved global security.