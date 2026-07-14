Donald Trump has blasted claims that the iconic Reflecting Pool in Washington DC had to be drained because of a botched repair job he ordered.

The President was responding after reports in the US claimed that the recent renovation had led to the draining of the landmark.

He instead insisted the damage done to the pool was done by vandals and "sleazebags".

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: “ABC Fake News and its shaky anchor, David Muir, said that the Reflecting Pool was drained to address Peeling Paint (there is no paint, it was slashed with a knife, or box cutter, high grade colored waterproofing liner - it was VANDALISM!) and Algae Blooms (also caused by Vandals, but removed long ago!)."

He continued: “In other words, the story was FAKE NEWS, but heavily slanted away from the real cause of the problem, Vandalism. It will be fixed soon, and better than ever. 60 monuments and fountains have been cleaned and fully renovated in D.C., and crime is at record lows! Washington has never looked better, or been safer!”