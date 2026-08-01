It comes as the criminal case against a former Olympian for vandalising the pool was dropped

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is seen drained for repairs in Washington, D.C. after the water was drained following an influx of algae. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump's recent Reflecting Pool renovation was "hasty and botched," the US Justice Department has admitted after the Washington monument was overrun with blooms of algae.

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President Trump had blamed "sick" vandals for the flaking paint and influx of algae, with former Olympian David Hearn accused of vandalising the pool, according to a court filing from US Attorney Jeanine Pirro. However, after months of repairs and finger pointing, the US Justice Department has now admitted that contractors were in fact to blame. Trump hired a team of contractors to paint the bottom of the reflecting pool 'American Flag Blue', with the cost of the renovations ballooning to more than $14.65 million. Read more: Trump warns US-Israeli strikes will hit Iran's energy infrastructure 'very hard' this weekend Read more: Donald Trump says Andy Burnham told him he will ‘open up North Sea oil’

National Park Service workers use vacuum pumps to clean algae off the bottom of the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in Washington. Picture: Alamy

Army patrol and workers clean the algae from the United States Capitol Reflecting Pool. Picture: Alamy

Trump had ordered the renovations to the pool beside the Lincoln Memorial in May, a job that involved the painting of the pool ahead of July 4 celebrations to commemorate America's 250th anniversary. He later blamed "derranged vandals" for the ongoing algae problems, with large flakes of paint seen floating in the pool after it was re-filled with water in early July. The unusually descriptive DoJ filing states evidence "strongly suggests that a rushed and botched installation" was to blame. The US President faced criticism over the cosmetic changes after handing the renovations contract, whose original budget was less than $2m, to a firm he had used personally and as reported by CBS news, the contract was not open to bidding from other companies. David Hearn, a champion canoeist, had been blamed for the issues, with the athlete facing a 10-year prison sentence if found guilty. In a statement following the filing, Hearn's lawyers said the Trump administration "owes Mr Hearn an apology".

A duckling swims through the green tinted water and algae in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on June 22, 2026. Picture: Alamy

Crews examine the now drained reflecting pool in Washington, DC in July. Picture: Alamy