Trump slashes refugee admissions to 7,500 while handing priority to white South Africans
The limit, under President Biden, used to be 125,000
The US government have limited the number of refugees admitted to the country to 7,500, while handing priority to white South Africans.
Listen to this article
The notice, published on Thursday, drastically rows back the number of refugees admitted to the US.
Under Former President Joe Biden's administration, the limit was 125,000 refugees admitted each fiscal year.
The administration claimed Trump's policy was "justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest".
Trump signed an executive order suspending the US Refugee Admissions Programme, or USRAP, in January. He said would allow US authorities to prioritise national security and public safety.
The notice said it admissions would "primarily" be allocated to Afrikaner South Africans and "other victims of illegal or unjust discrimination in their respective homelands".
This comes after Trump criticised South African President Cyril Ramaphosa back in May, claiming white farmers in his nation were being killed and "persecuted".
Read More: Donald Trump orders Pentagon to begin testing nuclear weapons 'immediately' - for the first time since 1992
Read More: Donald Trump ambushes South African president over 'genocide' claims during White House visit
During the visit, Trump played footage on a television screen set up in the Oval Office, a first for such a meeting with a foreign leader.
One clip showed a documentary featuring South African opposition politician Julius Malema singing a song which included the line "shoot the Boer", which refers to white farmers in the country.
Another showed what Mr Trump claimed to be a burial site of white farmers, to which he narrated: "It's a terrible sight, never seen anything like it."
Putting Mr Ramaphosa on the spot, Mr Trump asked him what he was going to do about the images displayed on screen that appeared to show white South Africans mourning their loved ones at the burial ground.
Once the film finished, Mr Ramaphosa and his team appeared to be lost for words, but the South African leader later said: "I'd like to know where that is because I've never seen these videos."
He also showed a room of stunned reporters a number of news articles which he said were from the last few days of "death of people, death, death, death, horrible death, death".
Trumps migrant policy has come under fire after a British political commentator has been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers after his US visa was revoked and his speaking tour cancelled, reportedly because of his "criticism of the Israeli government".
ICE has been heavily criticised in the past year, accused of arresting both legal migrants and US citizens and targeting people based on their race.
Sami Hamdi, who has appeared as an analyst and commentator on British and US TV networks, is currently being held in custody by US immigration, Homeland Security official Tricia McLaughlin said on social media site X.
"Under President Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country," she wrote.
"This individual's visa was revoked and he is in ICE custody pending removal."
The 31-year-old was detained at San Francisco Airport after he speaking at a gala for the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Sacramento, California, on Saturday.