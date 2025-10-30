The limit, under President Biden, used to be 125,000

No reason was given for the major cut in admissions. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The US government have limited the number of refugees admitted to the country to 7,500, while handing priority to white South Africans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The notice, published on Thursday, drastically rows back the number of refugees admitted to the US. Under Former President Joe Biden's administration, the limit was 125,000 refugees admitted each fiscal year. The administration claimed Trump's policy was "justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest". Trump signed an executive order suspending the US Refugee Admissions Programme, or USRAP, in January. He said would allow US authorities to prioritise national security and public safety. The notice said it admissions would "primarily" be allocated to Afrikaner South Africans and "other victims of illegal or unjust discrimination in their respective homelands". This comes after Trump criticised South African President Cyril Ramaphosa back in May, claiming white farmers in his nation were being killed and "persecuted". Read More: Donald Trump orders Pentagon to begin testing nuclear weapons 'immediately' - for the first time since 1992 Read More: Donald Trump ambushes South African president over 'genocide' claims during White House visit

During the visit, Trump played footage on a television screen set up in the Oval Office, a first for such a meeting with a foreign leader. One clip showed a documentary featuring South African opposition politician Julius Malema singing a song which included the line "shoot the Boer", which refers to white farmers in the country. Another showed what Mr Trump claimed to be a burial site of white farmers, to which he narrated: "It's a terrible sight, never seen anything like it." Putting Mr Ramaphosa on the spot, Mr Trump asked him what he was going to do about the images displayed on screen that appeared to show white South Africans mourning their loved ones at the burial ground. Once the film finished, Mr Ramaphosa and his team appeared to be lost for words, but the South African leader later said: "I'd like to know where that is because I've never seen these videos." He also showed a room of stunned reporters a number of news articles which he said were from the last few days of "death of people, death, death, death, horrible death, death".

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers stand inside a barricaded area at an ICE facility in Chicago. Picture: Alamy