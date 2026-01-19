The President also said Europe "ought to focus" on issues surrounding Ukraine and Russia

Mr Trump refused to rule out using force to take Greenland.

Donald Trump has refused to rule out using the US military in his plans to acquire Greenland.

Mr Trump also suggested Europe should "focus" its attention elsewhere.

"That's what Europe should focus on - not Greenland." Then asked if he would use force to seize Greenland, the President simply said: "No comment." It comes as Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre released a statement regarding his communications with the President. He said: "I can confirm that this is a text message that I received yesterday afternoon from President Trump. "It came in response to a short text message from me to President Trump sent earlier on the same day, on behalf of myself and the President of Finland Alexander Stubb. "In our message to Trump we conveyed our opposition to his announced tariff increases against Norway, Finland and select other countries.

Jonas Gahr Støre.

"We pointed to the need to de-escalate and proposed a telephone conversation between Trump, Stubb and myself on the same day. "The response from Trump came shortly after the message was sent. It was his decision to share his message with other NATO leaders. "Norway’s position on Greenland is clear. Greenland is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and Norway fully supports the Kingdom of Denmark on this matter. "We also support that NATO in a responsible way is taking steps to strengthen security and stability in the Arctic. "As regards the Nobel Peace Prize, I have clearly explained, including to president Trump what is well known, the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee and not the Norwegian Government."

Mr Trump has stepped up his push to take possession of the semi Danish territory and said over the weekend he would impose ten per cent on Denmark and seven other European nations until a deal is struck. After the announcement, Sir Keir Starmer told Mr Trump by phone that the threats to Europe are "wrong", Downing Street said. The pair spoke on Sunday, where the PM "reiterated his position on Greenland" to Trump, before telling him that "security in the High North is a priority for all NATO allies in order to protect Euro-Atlantic interests." Speaking to the nation on Monday, Sir Keir said: "The UK and the US are close allies and close partners. "That relationship matters profoundly, not just to our security but to the prosperity and the stability that people here depend upon. "Under President Trump, as under previous presidents, we are determined to keep that relationship strong, constructive and focused on results." He added: "Mature alliances are not about pretending differences don't exist. They are about addressing them directly, respectfully and with a focus on results. But in response, the President's Treasury secretary warned that any European retaliation to the tariffs would be "very unwise."

Scott Bessent said any European retaliation to the tariffs would be "very unwise.".

Scott Bessent said: "I've been travelling, so I haven't ‌been in touch (with European ⁠officials), but I ‌spoke to President Trump ‍and evidently there are a lot of inbounds, and I think everyone should take the ​president at his word." Speaking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, in Switzerland, Mr Bessent added it was "complete canard" to think Trump's action on Greenland is due to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Earlier on Monday, the President released a statement on his Truth Social platform on Monday, insisting NATO has warned Denmark of the dangers posed by Russia for the past two decades. He wrote: "NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that “you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland. "Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!! President Donald J. Trump."

Lars Løkke Rasmussen.