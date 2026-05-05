Donald Trump has launched a fresh broadside at Pope Leo XIV as his top diplomat prepares to head to Rome to try to ease tensions following an earlier spat.

The US president accused the pontiff of “endangering” Catholics and others by claiming he was content with Iran getting a nuclear weapon.

The first US-born pope has not said this, but has been critical of the Middle East conflict and called for peace, while condemning the use of religion to justify war.

The head of the Catholic Church also previously warned the world is being “ravaged by a handful of tyrants”, and branded Mr Trump’s threat to wipe out Iranian civilisation “truly unacceptable”.

In turn, Mr Trump declared he was “not a fan of Pope Leo”, accusing him of being “weak” and pandering to the “radical left”.

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