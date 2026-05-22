Among them are 116 pages of reported sightings in a top secret facility in New Mexico from 1948 to 1950

President Donald Trump has ordered the release of the files to provide "transparency" for the American public. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

President Trump has released a second batch of previously classified UFO files documenting alleged sightings spanning decades, including reports of unexplained green orbs, discs and fireballs.

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The first batch of files was made public on 8 May under the orders of the US President. He is the latest president to release U.S. government reports on unidentified flying objects, a disclosure process that began in the late 1970s. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the documents, photos and videos of what are officially known as "unidentified anomalous phenomena" had long fuelled speculation. "It's time the American people see it for themselves," he said in a statement. Read more: 'Great damage' done to Iranian attackers after US Navy destroyers came under fire, says Trump Read more: Donald Trump says he 'wouldn’t pay’ high ticket price for United States’ World Cup opener

Picture: US Department of War

A total of 222 files have been released today on the US Department of War's WAR.GOV/UFO site. Since the page launched on May 8 it has been visited 1 billion times worldwide, the Department said on X. Among them are 116 pages relating to a series of reported sightings and investigations in a top secret facility in Sandia, New Mexico, from 1948 to 1950. "This file contains 209 sightings of 'green orbs', 'discs', and 'fireballs' reported near the military base," the Defense Department said. Experts said the first batch contained new videos of known sightings but gave no conclusive evidence of alien technology or extraterrestrial life.

Picture: US Department of War

Sean Parnell, the Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs and Chief Pentagon Spokesman, said: "Today, the Department of War is publishing the second release of declassified and historical Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) files as part of the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE). The collection continues to be housed on WAR.GOV/UFO and additional files will be released on a rolling base." He added that since the site's launch on May 8 it has received more than one billion hits worldwide, "highlighting the unprecedented levels of interest in both this topic and the Trump administration’s historic transparency effort." Mr Parnell said the the department was working on the third tranche of files, which it will announce in the near future.

Posting on TruthSocial when the first tranche of files was released, Trump said the files would be received and studied to so "people can decide for themselves". He wrote: "As for my promise to you, the Department of War has released the first tranche of the UFO/UAP files to the Public for their review and study. "In an effort for Complete and Maximum Transparency, it was my Honor to direct my Administration to identify and provide Government files related to Alien and Extraterrestrial Life, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and Unidentified Flying Objects." Mr Trump previously said the release of Government files was part of his efforts to attain "compete and maximum transparency".

He added: "Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, "WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON? "Have Fun and Enjoy! President DONALD J. TRUMP." The files included reports from astronauts aboard the second moon landing, on the Apollo 12 mission in 1969, where astronaut Alan L. Bean reported to mission control seeing "flashes of light" that are just "sailing off in space." The documents will span to to more recent reports from various law enforcement or government officials, according to The Pentagon. A statement on X read: "The American people can now access the federal government’s declassified UAP files instantly. "The latest UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the entire United States government are all in one place – no clearance required.

The new documents include a transcript of the 1969 Apollo 11 mission crew debriefing. Picture: Alamy

"While past administrations sought to discredit or dissuade the American people, President Trump is focused on providing maximum transparency to the public, who can ultimately make up their own minds about the information contained in these files." The first unusual thing that we saw I guess was one day out or something pretty close to the moon. It had a sizeable dimension to it, so we put the monocular on it," he said. The files also included a transcript of the Apollo 17 lunar crew who reported unidentified phenomena during their 1972 mission. Pilot Ronald Evans recalled "a few very bright particles" passing the ship, while fellow crew member Harrison Schmitt told mission control: "It looks like the Fourth of July out of Ron's window." The Pentagon added in its statement: "The American people have asked for more transparency on these topics, and President Trump is delivering.

Pete Hegseth said the Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency". Picture: Alamy