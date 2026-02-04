Trump repeated his false claims of 2020 election fraud and calls to 'nationalise' voting.

President Trump Announces The Creation Of The U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve. Picture: Getty

By Lucy Pughe-Morgan

Donald Trump has declared Republicans should "nationalise" elections in the United States.

During an appearance on the podcast of his former deputy FBI director, Dan Bongino, Trump said: "The Republicans should say: 'We want to take over. We should take over the voting in at least 15 places.' The Republicans ought to nationalise the voting". This comes days after the FBI raided an elections office in Georgia to examine voting records from the 2020 election, with Trump claiming that, "you're going to see some interesting things come out," while speaking to Bongino. During the interview, the president avoided naming the "15 places" where he thought Republicans should "nationalise" voting.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a political rally in Rocky Mount. Picture: Getty

Trump tied his hope to federalise voting mechanisms to his key agenda item of deporting undocumented immigrants from the US. The president said: "If Republicans don't get them out, you will never win another election as a Republican". Trump missed out on the presidency when he lost Georgia to Joe Biden in 2020. He has repeatedly said his loss was due to fraud, but this has never been proven. He faced two criminal indictments related to alleged election interference in Georgia. This federal case ended after he returned to the White House last year, and a Georgia state racketeering case fell apart. He denied any wrongdoing. Trump claimed he won the 2020 election "in a landslide" and said, without evidence, that people "vote illegally" in the new podcast interview.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said that the president "believes in the United States Constitution, however he believes there has obviously been a lot of fraud and irregularities that have taken place in American elections". Leavitt reinforced that Trump's podcast remarks were in support of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which would require voters to show documentary proof of citizenship at the time of registration. Supporters say it will help reduce voter fraud, which experts say is rare, and ensure non-citizens do not vote illegally. Critics argue it will place unnecessary barriers on US citizens seeking to register to vote. Currently, Non-citizens cannot vote in US federal elections for president and Congress and in most statewide races. Just last week, the FBI shared it was conducting a "court-authorised law enforcement activity" at the Fulton County Election Hub. Fulton County officials said that the government's warrant "sought a number of records related to 2020 elections". The raid has been criticised as the Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory said, "This is an assault on your vote". Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, confirmed that she was present for the raid and said that Trump personally asked her to be on-site.