Israel has told people in 11 locations in southern Lebanon to evacuate following clashes

Trump has also warned Iran not to "misbehave". Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

People living in 11 towns and villages in southern Lebanon have been given an urgent warning by Israel's military to evacuate.

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The message tells them to move at least 1,000 metres into open areas. It follows what the Israeli military has called a violation of their ceasefire agreement, warning that anyone near Hezbollah fighters or facilities could be at risk. Israel has continued to carry out strikes across southern Lebanon in operations against Hezbollah, despite a ceasefire apparently being in place. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has warned that there is still the possibility of restarting strikes on the country if Tehran misbehaves. The US President said he had been told about the concept of a deal with Iran, but was ​waiting for the exact wording. Read more: Trump pulls 5,000 troops from Germany as rift between US and Europe over Iran war widens Read more: Iran can play at World Cup, insists Donald Trump

Trump had threatened a drawdown in forces earlier this week after sparring with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Picture: Getty

A senior Iranian official said on ‌Saturday that an Iranian proposal so far rejected by Trump would open shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and end the US blockade of Iran while leaving talks on Iran's nuclear program for later. When asked about Iran's proposal before boarding a flight to Miami at West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump replied: "They told me about the concept of the deal. They're going to give me the exact wording now." Posting on Truth Social, he said that he could not imagine the proposals would be acceptable and that Iran had not paid a big enough price for what it had done. Asked if ​he might restart strikes on Iran, Trump replied: "I don't want to say that. I mean, I can’t tell that to a reporter. If ⁠they misbehave, if they do something bad, right now we’ll see. But it’s a possibility that could happen." Trump has said repeatedly that Iran can never ​have a nuclear weapon and warned on Friday he was not satisfied with the latest Iranian proposal, while Iran's foreign minister said Tehran was ready for diplomacy if the US changes its ​approach. It comes as Germany's defence minister, Boris Pistorius, described the US decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from his country as "foreseeable". Speaking to the DPA news agency, Pistorius also stressed "the presence of American soldiers in Europe, and particularly in Germany, is in our interest and in the interest of the US". "We Europeans must take greater responsibility for our security."

President Trump threatened the removal of forces earlier this week after sparring with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (R). Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart said the alliance was “working with the US to understand the details of their decision.” Donald Trump had earlier suggested the US could withdraw even more troops from Germany than originally announced, following his fallout with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. President Trump had threatened a removal of forces earlier this week after sparring with Chancellor Merz, who said on Monday the Iranians were humiliating the US in talks to end the war. Germany plays host to the US's biggest basing location in Europe, with around 35,000 active duty personnel. Trump has also indicated he plans to reduce Washington's military presence in Italy and Spain.

The Pentagon said the reduction would bring US troop levels in Europe back to roughly pre-2022 levels, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a buildup by then-President Joe Biden. Trump has singled out Germany even as he has harshly criticised other NATO allies for not sending their navies to help open the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict.