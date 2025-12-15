President Trump said Rob Reiner was killed because of the film director's "raging obsession" with him

Trump said he died due to "his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME". Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

US President Donald Trump launched the jaw-dropping attack on Truth Social, blaming Reiner's murder on his "crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

President Donald Trump said Rob Reiner was killed because of the film director's "raging obsession" with him in an incendiary social media post. Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 68, allegedly had their throats cut following a heated argument with a family member. The pair were found dead on Sunday, sources close to the couple have told US media. Mr Trump responded to the alleged murder with a post to Truth Social: "A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. "He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!" Read More: Rob Reiner’s son arrested after director and wife found dead at Los Angeles home Read More: Rob Reiner and wife 'had throats slit during argument' as family member questioned by police following their deaths

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found stabbed to death in their home. Picture: Alamy

Reiner told The Guardian in February 2024 he felt concerned that Trump's second term in the White House could lead to "autocracy." "The question at this election is: do we want to continue 249 years of self-rule and American democracy? "Or do we want to turn it over to somebody like Donald Trump who has said that he wants to destroy the constitution, go after his political enemies and turn America into an autocracy? "We see autocracy making its move around the world. And so if we crumble, there’s a danger that democracy crumbles around the world." The Hollywood director described Trump as a "criminal" who "basically lies every minute of his life." In September, Reiner told MSNBC that the U.S. democracy is "being taken away from us." "Make no mistake. We have a year before this country becomes a full on autocracy and democracy completely leaves us," he said. He warned people should not be "surprised when polling booths are surrounded by American military in the guise of making sure that the elections are fair and that nobody’s tampering with things."