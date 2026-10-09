Trump says Russia will supply diesel to the US and global marketplace after a 'highly successful' discussion with Putin.

Trump says Russia will supply diesel to US and global marketplace. Picture: Tierney L. Cross/Getty

By Ella Bennett and Alex Storey

Russia has agreed to supply over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the American and global marketplace after what Donald Trump described as a "highly successful" discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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President Trump added that Russia would then deliver three million tons of diesel fuel within a short period of time, based on the condition of its diesel refineries, and would immediately supply another 500,000 tons in November and one million tons immediately thereafter. Writing on Truth Social, Mr Trump said: "Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! "Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority. "This is a very big and important announcement. Additionally, it must be understood, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon!" Read more: Trump announces sweeping sanctions on the International Criminal Court after former judge awarded Nobel Peace Prize Read more: Who is Navi Pillay, the Nobel Peace Prize winner? Donald Trump snubbed again

Trump said he had successful talks with Putin . Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty

An envoy for Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, praised cooperation between Russia and the United States on diesel and energy in a post on X on Friday, shortly after Putin and Trump spoke on the phone. "Russia-US cooperation on diesel and energy will benefit the world," Mr Dmitriev wrote on X. Since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, wide-ranging sanctions have been applied to Russia. To get the diesel fuel moved, the US Treasury Department simultaneously announced Friday that it would be easing sanctions on Russia through April 7.

Today, at President Trump’s direction, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is immediately issuing a temporary general license to allow the supply of Russian diesel to the global market. — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) October 9, 2026

The average price of diesel has rocketed to an all-time high, hitting £2 a litre in the UK last week. Petrol has also been on the rise, and average prices are around 42p a litre more than since the start of the Iran war. Businesses say this has been making transportation more expensive for them and across their supply chains, while they have also faced higher oil and gas prices and international shipping disruption. The UK imports nearly 55% of the diesel it uses, with the US accounting for around 31% of that. Mr Trump has been under mounting domestic pressure to bring down fuel prices in the run-up to November’s midterm elections that will decide control of Congress.

It came on the same day that Ukraine unleashed its largest drone attack on Moscow since their conflict began, with the city's mayor saying 450 drones were shot down and the capital's main oil refinery hit. Trump has reportedly pleaded with Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop striking Russian oil refineries because the attacks were driving up diesel prices. The average price of a litre of diesel in the UK passed £2 for the first time earlier this month which followed talks between Britain and its European allies about releasing emergency diesel stockpiles. Responding to the ease of sanctions, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is counting on the US to have a "correspondingly strong conversation with Russia".

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted by calling on the US to have a "correspondingly strong conversation with Russia". Picture: dpa picture alliance/Alamy