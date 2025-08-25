Donald Trump has cast doubt over whether he will attend a potential meeting between Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin, or if that meeting will even happen.

"Russia, as of now, says there's no meeting on the books and no agenda set,” Mr Trump said.

He also suggested Mr Putin told him he was willing to abolish Russia’s nuclear arsenal during recent face-to-face talks.

Speaking from the White House during a press conference with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Mr Trump declared the two nations must resolve the war themselves, despite leading peace efforts in recent weeks.

"Well, that's going to be up to them.

"It takes two to tango, I always say. And they should meet, I think, before I have a meeting and probably close the deal but I think it's appropriate they meet."

He went on to say there should be “no problem” with European nations providing Ukraine with security guarantees if a deal can be agreed.

"I don't know that they'll meet," he continued.

"Maybe they will, maybe they won't. They'd like me to be at the meeting. I said, 'You guys have to work it out. It's between you.'"

“We'll see what happens over the next week or two."

It comes after Russia's top diplomat said there are no plans for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss their three-year war.

"There is no meeting planned" between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told NBC.

Mr Trump said in a social media post that he had spoken to Mr Putin and set in motion arrangements for a summit at a location to be decided. Mr Trump added he would join them for a trilateral meeting afterwards.

Uncertainty has grown in recent days about Moscow's commitment to US-led peace efforts, as Russian officials have raised objections about cornerstones of the nascent proposals.

Mr Lavrov said that Mr Putin is ready to meet with Mr Zelensky to discuss peace terms, but only after key issues have first been worked out by senior officials. That could involve a protracted negotiating process because the two sides remain far apart.