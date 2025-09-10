19 Russian drone incursions into Poland’s airspace overnight

Polish and Nato aircraft were deployed with several drones shot down.

Escalation in Ukraine conflict

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy called the incursion an ‘extremely dangerous precedent for Europe’

Trump to hold call with European leaders as the world waits for NATO's response

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk government meeting at the chancellery, with military and emergency services officials, following violations of Polish airspace during a Russian attack, in Warsaw, Poland. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump is set to a hold an urgent call with Poland's Prime Minister amid fears of all-out-war after a "huge number" of Russian planes violated its airspace.

The US President is expected to hold the emergency call with Donald Tusk after the swarm of Russian drones came charging towards the NATO member state in a ‘test the West’. Eight million Poles were ordered to stay in their homes as planes flew by, prompting Poland to blast Vladimir Putin's ‘act of aggression'. Debris from one drone shot-down device crashed into a house. There have been no reports of any injuries. Mr Tusk held an urgent meeting on Wednesday morning and is expected to speak with the US leader imminently, his spokesperson has said. Prime Mininster Sir Keir Strarmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French president Emmanuel Macron, and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni are also set to join the call. NATO secretary general Mark Rutte will also join as the military alliance scrambles to fend off Putin. Mr Trump has since posted on his Truth Social media account, simply saying: "What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!"



In this image video screengrab, Police and Military Police secure parts of a damaged object shot down by Polish authorities at a site in Wohyn, Poland. Picture: AP Photo/Rafal Niedzielski

It was reported in Polish media that Tusk has requested the triggering of NATO's Article 4, where member countries can bring an issue to the attention of the North Atlantic Council. Poland's security council will also meet to discuss an "appropriate response". Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he had been in touch with Mr Tusk to make clear the UK’s support for Poland and Ukraine, and thanked Nato and Polish forces for their rapid response.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he had been in touch with Mr Tusk to make clear the UK’s support for Poland and Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

He said “This morning’s barbaric attack on Ukraine and the egregious and unprecedented violation of Polish and Nato airspace by Russian drones is deeply concerning,. "This was an extremely reckless move by Russia and only serves to remind us of President Putin’s blatant disregard for peace, and the constant bombardment innocent Ukrainians face every day.” Defence Secretary John Healey said the UK already had around 300 armed forces personnel in Poland. Until July, RAF Typhoons were operating from Poland as part of Nato’s air policing mission – a task shared between the members of the alliance. Mr Healey said: “I have asked the UK armed forces to look at options about how we can bolster that Natoair defence over Poland. “We … are part of a regular air policing mission. Up until six weeks ago, we had six Typhoon jets – part of the British component to that Nato air policing mission – over Poland, an extra 200 personnel.“We have 300 UK personnel in Poland at the moment, reinforcing Nato’s deterrence as well as the Polish deterrence and defence as well.“ We will do what we can as part of Nato, as part of a collective response that Poland has asked for from us, its Nato allies.” The Russian defence ministry said it did not intend to attack any targets in Poland and they were ready for talks with Polish officials on the subject.

Images uploaded to Telegram show drone debris in the Polish village of Czosnówka. Picture: Telegram

In a daily update on strikes against Ukraine, it says: "No objects on Polish territory were planned to be targeted. "The maximum range of UAVs used in the strike [on Ukraine] does not exceed 700 km [435 miles]. "Nonetheless, we are ready to hold consultations with the Polish defence ministry on the subject." Russia’s ally Belarus said it tracked some drones that “lost their course” because they were jammed. The US later vowed to stand by NATO after Russia’s incursion. Matthew Whitaker, Washington's ambassador to NATO, says the White House would defend "every inch of NATO territory". Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga posted online: “Russian drones flying into Poland during the massive attack on Ukraine show that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's sense of impunity keeps growing because he was not properly punished for his previous crimes.”

Ukrainian war analyst Alexander Kovalenko said: “This is not just a single patched-up Shahed-136 that invaded Polish airspace, this is a group of strike drones deliberately heading towards a NATO country.” “Putin brazenly mocks the alliance. But the whole point is that this is only the beginning, just the tip of the iceberg.” NATO warplanes launched a response as at least eight hostile drones crossed into Poland, with air defences shooting several out of the sky - and one smashing into a house in the eastern village of Wyryki.

Alicja Wesolowska and her husband Tomasz Wesolowski are seen in front of their damaged house destroyed by debris from a shot down Russian drone in the village of Wyryki-Wola, eastern Poland. Picture: Getty

Police and army inspect damage to a house destroyed by debris from a shot down Russian drone in the village of Wyryki-Wola, eastern Poland. Picture: Getty

NATO has stressed the drone incursion is not being treated as a Russian “attack”, but confirmed it was the first time alliance aircraft had directly engaged threats in allied airspace. Polish military command said "weapons have been used, and operations are underway to locate the downed targets" after its airspace was "repeatedly violated". It marked a notable escalation in aggression by Russia, with Nato fighters deployed in neighbouring Slovakia and Romania following the aerial threat.

Police and army gather to inspect a house destroyed by debris from a shot down Russian drone in the village of Wyryki-Wola. Picture: Getty

It has been described as a "premeditated" move by Mr Putin and an "act of aggression" towards Nato nations. Four airports in Poland, including its largest - Warsaw, were temporarily closed according to Reuters, with citizens told to remain indoors. Military sources also suggest US F35 jets were also involved in the mission. Read more: Trump warning to Qatar 'too late' as Hamas leadership survive Israeli strikes on Doha Read more: Starmer to meet Israeli president in Downing Street day after condemning Doha attack

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks during a government cabinet meeting at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

Russia is yet to issue a statement on the matter. It comes as the Ukrainian Air Force took to Telegram to note that drones were heading west and threatening the city of Zamosc. Polish prime minister Donald Tusk added that his country's airspace was “violated by a huge number of Russian drones”. “Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down. I am in constant communication with the Secretary General of NATO and our allies,” he added in a statement. In a statement on X, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said drones had been detected in Polish airspace following a Russian attack on Ukraine.

This is the map of the latest Russian attack on Ukraine during the night. The main targets were in frontline Donbas, and in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Lutsk, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr regions. Also some drones left the territory of Ukraine to Poland.



The map source is mon1tor_ua… pic.twitter.com/MvXeNTBBoB — Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) September 10, 2025

The incident saw a "huge number" of drones enter Polish airspace, with suggestions the drones had mistakenly entered the country dismissed by Poland. It follows confirmation that the missiles entered deep into Polish territory during the early hours of Wednesday.

This infographic shows the sites where Russian drones were downed in Poland last night. Picture: Yasin Demirci/Anadolu via Getty Images

"There was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace," it wrote in a post. "This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens," it added.

Police and army inspect damage to a house destroyed by debris from a shot down Russian drone in the village of Wyryki-Wola, eastern Poland,. Picture: Getty

It comes as Ukrainian Telegram accounts continue to post updates to citizens, with Ukrainian armed forces warning residents of incoming drones and cruise missiles overnight. Mr Tusk is "present at the scene of the operations", Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk said during the early hours of Wednesday. Tusk insisted Polish military forces "deployed weapons against the objects" - the "objects" in question being Russian "drone-type" aircraft. The aggression by Russia also elicited a response from Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

Mr Nawrocki informed media that he will lead another briefing at the National Seucrity Bureau in the coming hours which will see Mr Tusk in attendance. In a post on social media X, Polish command said the drones shot down "posed a real threat" to national safety. Describing the incident, the post explained that the drones had entered Poland's airspace before being shot down, with efforts now underway by the military to identify the drone crash sites. "Polish and allied forces and assets remain fully prepared for further operations," the post read. It comes as Poland's main airport posted online to insist flights had once again begun operating as usual in and out of the country. "The airport remains open, but no flight operations are currently taking place," it says in a statement on X.