Donald Trump spoke to reporters on Air Force One after his state visit to the UK.

By Alice Padgett

US President Donald Trump 'didn't want' the 'worst mayor in the world' to attend the State Banquet.

While speaking to reporters in Air Force One, President Trump said he "didn't want" London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan to attend the State Banquet on Wednesday evening. "I didn't want him there," he said. "I asked that he not be there. "I think the mayor of London Khan is among the worst mayors in the world, and we have some bad ones..." The US President claimed crime in London is "through the roof" and Sir Sadiq is a "disaster" on immigration. Trump said: "He wanted to be there. As I understand it, I didn't want it. I've not liked him for a long time. "I just think, you know, I have a certain pride in London and the UK."

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan

Donald Trump has hailed his unprecedented second state visit as "one of the highest honours" of his life at the state banquet held at Windsor Castle in his honour. The rich and powerful were among those in attendance at the lavish evening event with media mogul Rupert Murdoch, Sir Keir Starmer, Apple boss Tim Cook, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman all bagging a seat at the table. In his speech at the banquet, Mr Trump said: "It’s a singular privilege to be the first American president welcomed here and, if you think about it, it’s a lot of presidents and this was the second state visit, and that’s the first, and maybe that’s going to be the last time. "But this is truly one of the highest honours of my life, such respect for you and such respect for your country. "For many decades, His Majesty the King has epitomised the fortitude, nobility and the spirit of the British monarchy and the British people."

U.S. President Donald Trump toasts with Kate, Princess of Wales.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was seen deep in conversation with Scottish First Minister John Swinney, with the pair laughing together as they stood next to the table ahead of the banquet starting. The King is seated in the middle of the table, between Mr Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while the Princess of Wales is on Mr Trump’s other side. Camilla was seen walking into the banquet hall next to the First Lady Melania Trump, followed by the Prince of Wales. A bespoke transatlantic whisky sour cocktail garnished with a toasted marshmallow set on a star-shaped biscuit “evoking the warmth of a fireside S’more” was being served

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, right, stand next to Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla as they bid their farewells during Donald Trump's departure from Windsor Castle.