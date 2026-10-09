US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump would "never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans"

By Issy Clarke

Trump has announced sweeping sanctions on the International Criminal Court, hours after one of its former judges won the Nobel Peace prize.

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The Trump administration has accused the court of "unfairly and illegally" prosecuting Americans and Israelis on war crimes charges. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions on Friday, after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to South African prosecutor Navi Pillay, who had led investigations into potential ICC charges against US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. "President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement, first published by Reuters. The move, however, long predated the Nobel Prize announcement. “We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate against us,” Rubio said in a video address posted to social media. “The United States and the American people are not subject to the jurisdiction of this fake ICC.” Read more: Who is Navi Pillay, the Nobel Peace Prize winner? Donald Trump snubbed again Read more: Israel closes British consulate in Jerusalem in response to Miliband’s sanctions

Navanethem Pillay, 85, is a South African legal expert who previously served as ICC judge . Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The Trump administration has long been hostile to the court, which was founded in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Washington has denounced the ICC over arrest warrants issued for Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and a past investigation into actions of US soldiers in Afghanistan, which the ICC has since closed. It previously imposed sanctions on its prosecutors and judges. Friday's move would go far further, by potentially punishing companies that provide services to the court itself. ICC Deputy Prosecutor Khan told Reuters the sanctions "must be condemned". "The sanctions are intended to undermine the rule of law internationally and the work that an independent judicial institution is doing," Khan said. "Our work will continue across all our situations, our investigations and our prosecutions."

Today, the Trump Administration is sanctioning the ICC.



This action should encourage our Allies within the Court to work for solutions to end this threat to U.S. sovereignty forever. pic.twitter.com/D86dCqLUaZ — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 9, 2026

Navanethem "Navi" Pillay, 85, is a South African legal expert and former lawyer and judge who is well known for defending Nelson Mandela and for being the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. The UN human rights chief said on Friday that her win was a collective victory for human rights and for all those seeking justice and accountability, including through the International Criminal Court. The committee said: "A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time." On accepting the award, Ms Pillay said: "Firstly, at this venue, your applause means a great deal to me."You know, you don't want to receive an award, prize or anything unless the public agrees that you deserve this. "She added, jokingly: "But being a lawyer and a judge, I still want to verify this information."

Hours after the sanctions were announced, Marco Rubio said on X: “The United States and the American people are not subject to the jurisdiction of this fake ICC.”. Picture: Ricardo Rocha/Alamy

Donald Trump reposted a message on TruthSocial describing Navi Pillay as an "unabashed hater of America and Israel". Picture: TruthSocial

The Trump administration previously imposed targeted sanctions on court officials during his first term, which were rescinded under President Joe Biden. Washington announced new sanctions just days after Trump returned to office in January 2025. The court counts 125 countries as member states, including all EU countries and all members of the NATO alliance apart from the United States and Turkey. It has received strong public backing in the past from member countries including major US allies, and is based in the Netherlands, an EU and NATO member. The US President is yet to speak publicly about the sanctions, but reposted a post on TruthSocial earlier today slamming the decision to award the Nobel Prize to Navi Pillay, describing her as an "unabashed hater of America and Israel".