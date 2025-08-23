Donald Trump has renewed his threat of 'massive sanctions' on Russia if talks towards a peace deal in the Ukraine war stall.

The US president's threat came after Kremlin foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet been planned.

This is despite Trump's efforts at brokering a Putin-Zelenskyy summit to end hostilities.

Read More: Trump jokes about keeping World Cup trophy as US prepares for 2026 draw at Kennedy Center

Read More: British aid worker killed in Ukraine drone strike, according to NGO

Mr Lavrov told NBC on Friday that no meeting is planned, but Putin was "ready to meet with Zelenskyy when the agenda would be ready for a summit. And this agenda is not ready at all."

Speaking to reporters in response, President Trump said: "I’m going to make a decision as to what we do and it’s going to be a very important decision, and that’s whether or not it’s massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both, or we do nothing and say it’s your fight."

The lack of progress towards a meeting comes after Trump's lacklustre Alaska summit with Putin on August 15 which also failed to produce any meaningful agreement.

The US leader has shown apparent frustration at the lack of progress in the week since, including by appearing to suggest that Ukraine should launch a counter-offensive on Russian soil.