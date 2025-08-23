Trump renews threat of 'massive' sanctions on Russia if Ukraine peace deal talks stall
Donald Trump has renewed his threat of 'massive sanctions' on Russia if talks towards a peace deal in the Ukraine war stall.
The US president's threat came after Kremlin foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet been planned.
This is despite Trump's efforts at brokering a Putin-Zelenskyy summit to end hostilities.
Mr Lavrov told NBC on Friday that no meeting is planned, but Putin was "ready to meet with Zelenskyy when the agenda would be ready for a summit. And this agenda is not ready at all."
Speaking to reporters in response, President Trump said: "I’m going to make a decision as to what we do and it’s going to be a very important decision, and that’s whether or not it’s massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both, or we do nothing and say it’s your fight."
The lack of progress towards a meeting comes after Trump's lacklustre Alaska summit with Putin on August 15 which also failed to produce any meaningful agreement.
The US leader has shown apparent frustration at the lack of progress in the week since, including by appearing to suggest that Ukraine should launch a counter-offensive on Russian soil.
In a lengthy post to TruthSocial on Thursday evening, the US President said: "It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country.
"It's like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia.
"Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out?
"Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President - ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!!"
The Russian leader has been under mounting pressure to meet with Mr Zelenskyy in recent days, after European leaders gathered at the White House to find a path to peace.
At a meeting including Mr Trump, Mr Zelenskyy, Sir Keir Starmer and other European leaders, plans were drawn up for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the United States.
Zelenskyy has long said he is willing to sit down with Russian officials, but only if a path for peace is visible.
Mr Trump also suggested the United States would provide Ukraine with security guarantees to ensure peace, but the President ruled out placing US troops on the ground.