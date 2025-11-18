Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "knew nothing" about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Donald Trump has claimed.

Defending the Saudi royal in the Oval Office, Mr Trump said: "You're mentioning someone that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn't like that gentleman that you're talking about.

The US president was asked about the 2018 killing of the Washington Post columnist - which many believe was ordered by the Saudi prince - during the ruler's visit to the White House on Tuesday.

"Whether you like him or didn't like him, things happen. But he knew nothing about it. You don't have to embarrass our guest."

Khashoggi, an outspoken critic of the Gulf state, was ambushed, suffocated and chopped to pieces by 15 agents after he was invited to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

His remains were never found and MBS denied any involvement, but US intelligence believe it is likely he ordered the killing.

America's relationship with Saudi Arabia became strained by the assassination, as it highlighted the kingdom's appalling human rights record, where around 350 people are executed each year, including political opponents and homosexuals.

But Trump welcomed their fearsome leader with open arms on Tuesday, breaking royal protocol by patting MBS on the back as they watched a flyover of US fighter jets and a parade of horses.

The president then showed off his renovated Rose Garden and newly decorated 'Presidential Walk of Fame" before they headed in for talks with the president's top team.

During their Oval Office meeting, a reporter also asked Trump about his families substantial private business interests in Saudi Arabia, including a colossal residential skyscraper planned for Jeddah.

Pushing back, the American leader said that he has "nothing" to do with the family business, adding that they do work "all over" and actually do "little" with Saudi Arabia.

He had earlier announced that he would approve the sale of F-35 jets to the Islamic kingdom, making it the first Middle Eastern country outside of Israel to access the state-of-the-art fighters.