The US president said Tehran is “very much intent” on making a deal, but they “haven’t gotten there” yet

Trump met with his Cabinet days after saying a peace deal with Iran was “largely negotiated” amid expectations around the re-opening the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Donald Trump said he was not satisfied with Iran’s proposals to end the war, suggesting that talks were far from being concluded.

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“They’re negotiating on fumes,” Mr Trump said at a cabinet meeting in Washington, branding Tehran as “very much intent” on making a deal, but they “haven’t gotten there” yet. He added: “We’re not satisfied with it, but ‌we will be. We ⁠will be either that ⁠or we’ll have to just finish the job.” The rejection repudiates beliefs that talks at the weekend appeared headed toward an agreement. It comes after the US president on Wednesday dismissed a report that Iran and Oman would manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a deal to end the war. Read more: Trump brands Biden ‘crooked’ as former Democrat president sues US Justice Department Read more: Trump declares himself in 'perfect' health after physical exam amid months of public scrutiny

US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump's comments followed Iranian state TV reports that it had obtained an unofficial draft of an agreement that would restore commercial shipping through the strategic waterway to prewar levels within a month, with Iran and Oman jointly managing traffic. That framework also would have the United States lift its blockade of Iranian ports and withdraw military forces from Iran's vicinity. Mr Trump said no single country would have control over the waterway, and appeared to threaten Oman, a country with which the United States has decades-long military and economic ties. "Nobody's going to control (the strait)," Mr Trump said at a cabinet meeting attended by reporters. "It's international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up. They understand that, they'll be fine."

Iran will not be pushed back by Trump’s rhetoric from its red lines: the right to enrich uranium, possession of enriched uranium, authority over the Strait of Hormuz, and the removal of sanctions.



It is obvious Trump, seeking a way out of this strategic deadlock, alternates… — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) May 27, 2026