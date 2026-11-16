He also raised speculation over claims that Alice Huang, a woman with whom Huang had an affair, was indeed carrying out illicit spy work for China.

Donald Trump has said he 'would not mind' seeing Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO of the AI chip giant Nvidia. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Donald Trump has said he “would not mind” seeing Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO of the AI chip giant Nvidia, after he stepped down last week following a spying scandal.

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When asked if he thought Huang should return, the US President told reporters on Monday: "I would certainly not mind seeing that.” "I think he learned a big lesson,” he went on. He made the comments as he prepared to head on a trip to China. Trump also referenced a campaign to reinstate Huang, backed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, one of the Uber co-founders, alongside over 158,000 signatories of the open letter. "A lot of people are asking Jensen; they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn't a bad idea," he mused. He also raised speculation over claims that Alice Huang, a woman with whom Huang had an affair, was indeed carrying out illicit spy work for China. Read more: Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang eyes shock comeback after admitting affair with an alleged Chinese spy Read more: Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang misled top lawyer on affair with Chinese businesswoman, sources say

"I don't know that she is a spy. Usually what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that's a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she is a spy," Trump said. "China plays games with us, and we play games with them," he said. The US President rejected claims that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had made him aware of intelligence indicating Alice Huang was a spy, saying, "I haven't heard that." Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced AI chips to China. The scandal has plunged the chipmaker into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll.