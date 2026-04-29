Donald Trump claimed King Charles III agreed that Iran 'can never have a nuclear weapon' as he hosted the King and his wife Queen Camilla at a lavish state dinner

King Charles and Donald Trump raise a glass at a banquet. Picture: getty

By Georgia Rowe

US President Donald Trump has insisted the King agrees with him that Iran should never be allowed nuclear weapons.

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The American leader made the remarks at a White House state dinner in honour of the visiting Charles and Camilla, after the two men sat down to bilateral talks earlier that day. As head of state, the King is above party politics and remains neutral but Mr Trump’s comments are likely to be an embarrassment for Buckingham Palace.

The King entertained the crowd with a series of well-received jokes. Picture: getty

The president said in his speech at the white-tie event on Tuesday evening: “We’re doing a little Middle East work right now… and we’re doing very well. “We have militarily defeated that particular opponent, and we’re never going to let that opponent ever, Charles agrees with me even more than I do, we’re never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump pose for a photo ahead of the State Dinner. Picture: getty

President Donald Trump makes remarks in the East Room during an official state dinner at The White House on day two of the State Visit. Picture: Getty

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey repeatedly called for the trip to be cancelled before Charles left for his four-day state visit which began on Monday, fearful of him meeting the president. Sir Ed told the Commons earlier this month: “President Trump is one of the most unpredictable people we have seen on the world stage and I hope he does not embarrass our monarch.”

Melania Trump looks on as King Charles delivers an entertaining speech at the banquet. Picture: getty

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King is naturally mindful of his Government’s long-standing and well-known position on the prevention of nuclear proliferation.” The President and the King have developed some sort of rapport with Mr Trump photographed touching the King’s knee during their bilateral meeting.

King Charles III, President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump toast in the East Room during an official state dinner. Picture: Getty

After the bilateral when questioned by press as he left, Mr Trump said: “It was a really good meeting. He’s a fantastic person. They’re incredible people and it’s a real honour.” In his state dinner speech the King appeared to suggest to the president the purpose of his state visit was to put the “special back into our relationship” – just as Queen Elizabeth II did almost 70 years ago.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey repeatedly called for the trip to be cancelled before Charles left for his four-day state visit. Picture: Getty

Charles spoke about the ties between Britain and America and implied it mirrored events in the aftermath of the 1956 Suez Crisis when Elizabeth toured the US to help repair relations. Britain was left humiliated when America refused to support its campaign with France to regain control of the Suez Canal from Egypt and the brief conflict marked the end of the UK’s role as a global military power. Chares told the dinner guests, who included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and golfer Rory McIlroy: “And yes, we have had our moments of difficulty even in more recent history.“ When my mother visited in 1957, not the least of her tasks was to help put the ‘special’ back into our relationship after a crisis in the Middle East.” Some of the guests laughed when the King said: “Nearly seventy years on, it is hard to imagine anything like that happening today….”

Northern Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy was among the guests in attendance at the State Dinner. Picture: Getty