Donald Trump has said he believes the new Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, is 'probably' alive but badly injured.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ali Khamenei who was killed in US-Israeli strikes, has not been seen publicly since he was chosen as successor.

There are reports that he was injured in the same strikes that killed his father and is seriously ill in a coma with multiple severe injuries.

Donald Trump told a US radio show: "I think he probably is [alive], I think he's damaged, but I think he's probably alive in some form."

56-year-old Mojtaba has not been seen since since becoming Supreme Leader on Monday. His father and wife both were killed in an Israeli air strike February 28 that started the war.

According to the Sun, the Iranian leader is currently in a coma after losing one or both of his legs, as well as sustaining serious stomach or liver damage.

On Thursday afternoon, he released his first written statement since taking over from his deceased dad.

It is unclear Khamenei was injured on the same day his father died but he is not directing the strategy.

He reportedly remains in intensive care at the Sina University Hospital in Tehran's historic quarter, with a section of the hospital sealed off and surrounded by security.

