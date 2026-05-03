The US President warned Iran not to interfere with Project Freedom, which begins on Monday.

The Strait of Hormuz remains under a dual US and Iranian blockade. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Layton

Donald Trump has said that the United States will “free up” ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, a move that would disrupt the Iranian blockade of the strategic waterway.

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President Trump has said the United States will start trying to free ships which have become stranded in the Strait of Hormuz from Monday, as part of Project Freedom. He dubbed the operation a "humanitarian gesture" and has warned Iran against interfering with US forces. This comes as Iran said it was studying Washington's response to its latest proposals for peace talks between the two nations. President Trump dismissed Tehran's most recent 14-point peace plan on Truth Social on Saturday. Read more: Iran says Trump must choose between 'impossible' military operation and 'bad deal' Read more: Three ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz and two 'seized by Iran' after Trump extended ceasefire

Trump is hoping to guide cargo ships out of the Strait tomorrow morning. Picture: Getty

Vessels which are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz will be 'guided' out on Monday morning, Trump said. He added that Project Freedom would "free up people, companies and countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong" - referencing cargo ships that are currently trapped in the Strait. Marine traffic in the waterway has come to a standstill as US warships blockade Iranian ports whilst Iranian warships barricade shipping lines and lay mines along the seabed.

The US Navy is currently blockading Iranian ports along the Strait. Picture: Getty