The threats were made after the US President declared the peace deal as dead, and hinted more strikes could follow

President Trump made the threats while speaking at the Nato summit in Ankara, Turkey. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has said the US "will probably hit Iran hard tonight" hours after revealing the ceasefire between the countries was over.

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Trump said he and Zelenskyy now have a good relationship. Picture: Getty

"I'll give them a little warning. We're going to hit them hard tonight." He also said that Nato nations will send minesweepers to the Strait of Hormuz, after US ships were targeted in the shipping lane earlier this week. Two tankers were hit overnight on Tuesday as Iran said there would be no more peace talks unless Trump halted his repeated threats to restart the war. The attacks are the latest in a string of ceasefire violations by both countries despite a truce that came into effect in April. Trump earlier described Terhan's leaders as "sick", "vicious", and "violent" who he said were a waste of time to deal with. After the ceasefire was declare dead in the water, oil prices jumped by more than six per cent.

The price of Brent crude oil was up about 6.1% to 78.70 US dollars (£59.01) shortly after the US president’s remarks ahead of the summit. Brent crude had been about 2.5% higher prior to Trump saying the ceasefire was over. Trump sat alongside Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy and said the pair had built a good relationship together since their bitter spat at the White House last year. He said: "We’ve actually developed a good relationship. It’s hard to believe, right? "From the Oval Office to now, we’ve developed, I think we’ve developed a very good relationship." He said both Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin "wants to see a settlement" to the Ukraine conflict.

Iranians taking part in the funeral ceremony of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Qom on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy