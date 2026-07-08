'I'll give them a little warning': Trump says US will 'probably hit Iran hard' again hours after revealing ceasefire is 'over'
The threats were made after the US President declared the peace deal as dead, and hinted more strikes could follow
Donald Trump has said the US "will probably hit Iran hard tonight" hours after revealing the ceasefire between the countries was over.
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The US President spoke alongside Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the Nato summit in Ankara, Turkey, and said he will "give them a little warning" before the potential strikes.
He made the remarks on the same day he referred to the Iranian regime as "sick people", telling reporters he didn't want to deal with them anymore and that the ceasefire was "effectively over".
He said: "We hit them very hard last night, very, [and will] probably hit them hard again tonight.
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"I'll give them a little warning. We're going to hit them hard tonight."
He also said that Nato nations will send minesweepers to the Strait of Hormuz, after US ships were targeted in the shipping lane earlier this week.
Two tankers were hit overnight on Tuesday as Iran said there would be no more peace talks unless Trump halted his repeated threats to restart the war.
The attacks are the latest in a string of ceasefire violations by both countries despite a truce that came into effect in April.
Trump earlier described Terhan's leaders as "sick", "vicious", and "violent" who he said were a waste of time to deal with.
After the ceasefire was declare dead in the water, oil prices jumped by more than six per cent.
The price of Brent crude oil was up about 6.1% to 78.70 US dollars (£59.01) shortly after the US president’s remarks ahead of the summit.
Brent crude had been about 2.5% higher prior to Trump saying the ceasefire was over.
Trump sat alongside Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy and said the pair had built a good relationship together since their bitter spat at the White House last year.
He said: "We’ve actually developed a good relationship. It’s hard to believe, right?
"From the Oval Office to now, we’ve developed, I think we’ve developed a very good relationship."
He said both Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin "wants to see a settlement" to the Ukraine conflict.
Of the meeting, he added: "It was a great meeting. You probably heard it was a great meeting. There was a lot of love in that room. A lot of unity."
Despite being highly critical of Nato in the past after deeming it not helpful in the war with Iran, Trump reaffirmed the "ironclad commitment" to the alliance’s article five mutual defence clause and the "transatlantic bond".
The allies said they were "united in our unwavering support for Ukraine", pointing out the European states and Canada "now finance the vast majority of security assistance" to Volodymyr Zelensky’s country.
The Nato declaration reiterated the alliance’s position that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon and called on Tehran "to fully respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz".