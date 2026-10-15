Nidal Hasan is set to become the first person to be executed by firing squad by the US military since 1945

Nidal Hasan is set to become the first person to be executed by firing squad by the US military since 1945. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Donald Trump has announced that the decision to livestream the execution of Nidal Hasan, the former soldier who killed 13 people at a Texas base in revenge for Middle East wars, will be scrapped

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In a statement on Truth Social, the US President said that while livestreaming the execution "might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists", the decision had been made not to livestream the event. Mr Trump added: "Many very good and well-meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device". However, the president said that the immediate families of the victims would be allowed to view the execution, saying they "deserve to witness JUSTICE!". Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist who says he was retaliating for US wars in the Muslim world, is set to become the first person to be executed by firing squad by the US military since 1945, shortly after the end of World War Two. Read more: 'People will die': Zelenskyy 'betrayed by US' as Ukraine blames Trump for restricting Musk's Starlink speeds Read more: Decision to livestream firing squad execution of Nidal Hasan is 'disturbing' and 'weird', former soldier and minister tells LBC

Trump confirmed the u-turn decision on Truth Social. Picture: Truth Social

President Trump ordered the use of a firing squad for the gunman earlier this month at the behest of defence secretary Pete Hegseth. Parnell noted that Hasan shouted "Allahu Akbar" - God is greatest in Arabic - during the attack, which killed 12 unarmed active-duty soldiers and a retired serviceman, and wounded 32 others. Acting US Army Secretary Adam Telle said on X on Tuesday that the execution by firing squad will take place on December 3 at Fort Hood, Texas. Hasan, whom Mr Trump described as "a very bad and evil man", was sentenced to death in August 2013 after being found guilty of 45 counts of premeditated murder and attempted premeditated murder.