Donald Trump says he's ready to move to a second stage of sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

While on his way to the final of the US Open tennis tournament, the President was asked if he was ready to move to the second stage of punishment for Russia, to which he replied, "Yes". The comments come following deadly strikes on Ukraine by Moscow that killed four people and injured more than 44. Among the dead was a one-year-old child, whose body was uncovered from the rubble by rescuers, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's city administration. Russia attacked Ukraine with 805 drones and decoys, officials said, and Ukraine shot down and neutralised 747 drones and four missiles, according to a statement from the country’s air force. Read more: Brit clearing landmines in Ukraine speaks of 'privilege' of helping war-torn communities Read more: Starmer slams 'cowardly' Russian air strikes which hit Ukrainian government buildings for first time

There were nine missile hits and 56 drone strikes in 37 locations across Ukraine as debris from shot-down drones and missiles fell on eight locations. The US President has expressed growing frustration with Moscow since he met Vladimir Putin in Alaska last month. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the world to force what he calls "Kremlin criminals" to end the conflict, after the huge aerial attack on Kyiv. Sir Keir Starmer said President Putin has shown he is “not serious about peace” as he joined allies in condemning Russian strikes that marked the largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the war began. The Prime Minister said the “brutal” and “cowardly” assault on Kyiv proved that the Russian president felt he could “act with impunity”. French president Emmanuel Macron, with whom Sir Keir leads the so-called “coalition of the willing”, said Moscow was “locking itself ever deeper into the logic of war and terror”.

Sir Keir said: “I’m appalled by the latest brutal overnight assault on Kyiv and across Ukraine, which killed civilians and hit infrastructure. For the first time, the heart of Ukraine’s civilian government was damaged. “These cowardly strikes show that Putin believes he can act with impunity. He is not serious about peace. “Now, more than ever, we must stand firm in our support for Ukraine and its sovereignty.” Meanwhile, Polish premier Donald Tusk said the military onslaught showed that delaying a “strong reaction” against the Russian leader and any “attempts to appease him” made “no sense”. “The US and Europe must together force Russia to accept an immediate ceasefire. We have all the instruments,” Mr Tusk said on Saturday.