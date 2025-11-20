Donald Trump has called for a group of Democrats to face the death penalty and accused them of treason after they urged military officials issued unlawful orders to ignore them.

Mr Trump blasted the legislators as “seditious” after they posted videos to social media telling troops they made a Constitutional Oath allowing them to refuse taking unspecified illegal commands.

He said the group of senators and representatives, who are all veterans, are “traitors to our country” and demanded they be “arrested and put on trial.”

Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social network: “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”

In another post, he wrote that their “behavior” is “punishable by DEATH.”

The Democratic lawmakers warned in a video on social media that members of the military and intelligence community face “threats to our Constitution” that are coming “from right here at home”.

In the clip, they also tell military members that the “laws are clear” and repeatedly say: “You can refuse illegal orders.”

