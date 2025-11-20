Trump calls for 'seditious' Democrats to face death penalty after they urged troops to ignore unlawful orders
The Democratic lawmakers warned military members face “threats to our Constitution” that are coming “from right here at home”
Donald Trump has called for a group of Democrats to face the death penalty and accused them of treason after they urged military officials issued unlawful orders to ignore them.
Listen to this article
Mr Trump blasted the legislators as “seditious” after they posted videos to social media telling troops they made a Constitutional Oath allowing them to refuse taking unspecified illegal commands.
He said the group of senators and representatives, who are all veterans, are “traitors to our country” and demanded they be “arrested and put on trial.”
Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social network: “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”
In another post, he wrote that their “behavior” is “punishable by DEATH.”
The Democratic lawmakers warned in a video on social media that members of the military and intelligence community face “threats to our Constitution” that are coming “from right here at home”.
In the clip, they also tell military members that the “laws are clear” and repeatedly say: “You can refuse illegal orders.”
We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.— Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025
The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.
Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r
The Democrats are referencing Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, a set of laws which the US’ military must follow. It states that service members are only required to obey “any lawful general order or regulation”.
It comes as critics accuse the Trump administration of a blatant disregard for the country’s laws and its constitution - with the US President accused of abusing his power by doing away with laws he disagrees with.
Another group of Democrats, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, has since hit out at Mr Trump’s “dangerous” remarks.
They said in a statement: "Political violence has no place in America. Representatives Jason Crow, Chris DeLuzio, Maggie Goodlander and Chrissy Houlahan and Senators Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin all served our country with tremendous patriotism and distinction.
“We unequivocally condemn Donald Trump’s disgusting and dangerous death threats against Members of Congress and call on House Republicans to forcefully do the same.”
Mr Trump has also faced backlash from California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.
He wrote on X: "The President of the United States of America just called for the death of Democratic lawmakers. This man is sick in the head."