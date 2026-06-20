It comes as US envoy Steve Witkoff heads to Switzerland to begin technical negotiations with Iran aimed at securing a permanent truce

President Trump tours the newest aircraft in the presidential fleet at Andrews Air Force Base. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

President Trump says ships are once again moving freely through the Strait of Hormuz after the US reached an agreement with Iran.

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Speaking at Andrews Air Force Base, the US President hailed the reopening of the vital shipping route as a major win. "Our country's doing so well those ships are flowing out of the Hormuz Strait as nobody has ever seen before". "There were a lot of them, about 700, and they're pouring out the oil is all over the place. I hope the companies are happy about it. But we have a lot of victories." Read More: Israel and Hezbollah agree to immediate ceasefire after overnight strikes on Lebanon kill at least 18 Read More: US confirms it has lifted naval blockade of Iran

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is heading to Switzerland for talks. Picture: Getty

It comes as US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi both head to Switzerland for talks, as a ceasefire in Lebanon appeared to revive efforts to turn an interim Iran war pact into a lasting regional deal. Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon on Friday after escalating fighting cast doubt over US-Iran talks critical to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and stabilising oil supplies. That followed a 14-point memorandum that the two sides signed this week to halt fighting and open a 60-day window to resolve disputes over Iran’s nuclear program, as well as other thorny issues needed to forge a more durable deal. US Vice President JD Vance cancelled plans on Thursday to travel to Switzerland for the talks, however, amid rising tension in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah, a militant group backed by Iran. With the ceasefire in place, Mr Witkoff is heading to Switzerland to join Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, who is already there. Araghchi plans to travel there on Saturday. The development may signal that both sides intend to begin technical negotiations aimed at securing a permanent truce.

President Trump says ships are once again moving freely through the Strait of Hormuz . Picture: Getty

The White House did not respond to questions about Witkoff's travel. A senior US official said the ceasefire took effect around 4 pm (1300 GMT) in Lebanon following an exchange of fire, adding that negotiators for the United States and Qatar had worked out the agreement with help from Iran. Two sources from Hezbollah and a senior Israeli official have confirmed the ceasefire. "If Hezbollah does not attack us, then for us it is not a time of war," the Israeli official said, adding that Israel would keep its forces in southern Lebanon, where it has occupied an area along its northern border. Two Lebanese security sources said Israel had carried out a dozen airstrikes in the first hour of the ceasefire, but none were recorded after 5 pm. Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes after midnight into Friday had killed 47 people and wounded 97, while the Israeli military said four soldiers had been killed in an incident in Lebanon, without giving further details. The conflict in Lebanon could weigh on negotiations because ending fighting there is a condition for the broader US-Iran accord. The broad interim deal requires the United States, Iran and their allies to declare an immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Israel, left out of the talks, says it is not party to the deal. Araghchi, in a telephone call with his Pakistani counterpart on Friday, said the United States would be responsible for any violation of its commitments under the deal, including ending the fighting in Lebanon, his ministry said.

Ships in Gulf of Oman waiting for passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty