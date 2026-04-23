The President made the chilling threat on social media where he said there would be "no hesitation"

Trump warned the US navy will "shoot and kill" Iranian ships laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: U.S. Central Command/Getty

By Alex Storey

President Trump has demanded the US Navy "shoot and kill" any Iranian boats found laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

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The president said he has also directed the US navy to step up clearance of the explosive devices from the critical Persian Gulf. Posting to TruthSocial, Trump wrote: "I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. "There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine "sweepers" are clearing the Strait right now. Read more: Watch moment Iranian forces seize container ships in Strait of Hormuz Read more: Trump sacks Secretary of Navy as standoff with Iran over Strait of Hormuz blockade continues

Trump posted the threat two days after extending the ceasefire. Picture: TruthSocial

"I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP." The conflict and ensuing stand-off between the US and Iran has effectively closed the critical shipping route, sending energy prices soaring and damaging the global economy. The price of Brent crude rose above $103 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 1.3 percent. The ongoing stalemate continues after three tankers were fired at amid the ongoing standoff between Trump and Tehran. Iranian state media reported on Wednesday morning that a ship named the Euphoria had been targeted by Tehran and was currently "stranded off the coast of Iran". It comes just two days after the President announced an extension to the ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday. The president said the deal to extend the truce stemmed from the fact that the Iranian regime had been "seriously fractured" by the conflict, and this means they need time to put forward an agreed peace proposal to the US.

But tensions appear to be rising after a video aired on Iranian state TV in the early hours of Thursday appeared to show armed soldiers seizing two container ships in the Strait. Iran has accused the ships of operating without permits and tampering with navigation systems. While the US president extended the fragile truce to enable Tehran to come up with a "unified" proposal, he has maintained the naval blockade of the country’s ports which has led Iran to accuse the White House of a "flagrant breach of the ceasefire".

In a further post a short time later, he added: "Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know! "The infighting is between the 'Hardliners', who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the 'Moderates' who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY! "We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy.

The President said the deal to extend the truce stemmed from the fact that the Iranian regime had been "seriously fractured" by the conflict. Picture: Getty

"It is ‘Sealed up Tight’, until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP." Shortly before the posts, the US Department of War released a video of its navy boarding the Iranian-linked ship, Majestic X, in the Indian Ocean. The ship was reportedly carrying oil produced by Tehran. The Pentagon wrote on X: "We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate.

Overnight, U.S. forces carried out a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless vessel M/T Majestic X transporting oil from Iran, in the Indian Ocean within the INDOPACOM area of responsibility.



We will continue global maritime enforcement to… pic.twitter.com/SWF6Jt9Ci4 — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) April 23, 2026