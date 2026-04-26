By Flaminia Luck

This is the moment a gunman armed with multiple weapons stormed through a security at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

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The blurry security footage shows a man sprinting through the metal detectors of the checkpoint just outside the ballroom of Washington Hilton hotel, as officers race toward him with their guns drawn. One Secret Service officer was shot at very close range, but was saved by his bullet-proof vest, Trump later said. Donald and Melania Trump were evacuated from the event on Saturday evening and have confirmed to be unhurt. Pictures from the scene show senior government officials and hundreds of other black-tie guests who had gathered for the media gala take cover under tables. Read more: Full timeline of events as shooting rocks hotel dinner event attended by Trump and Melania Read more: Security concerns over King's US visit as Trump rushed from gala after another attempted shooting

Blurry footage shows the gunman charging at security. Picture: TruthSocial

The President, other administration officials and members of Congress were evacuated from the room by security as the shocking event unfolded. The Washington Hilton has been the location of a previous attempted presidential assassination when then president Ronald Reagan was shot by John Hinckley Jr outside the hotel in 1981.

A screen grab taken from a video filmed by an AFP reporter shows armed agents climbing over chairs as they move to the stage after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner. Picture: Getty

The suspect has now been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, who is understood to have been a guest in the hotel. Police say the suspect was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives. He was not shot, and is being evaluated in the hospital. A post by President Trump appears to show Allen pinned to the ground after being apprehended by officers. It is understood he is in a state of undress after being searched for explosive devices, although this has not been confirmed. Allen, from Torrance, California, faces charges including assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon - with acting attorney general Todd Blanche saying additional charges will be filed.

President Trump posted a photograph of the suspect on his Truth Social account. Picture: Picture: @realDonaldTrump

Footage is also emerging of FBI agents and police officers searching an address believed to be linked to the alleged gunman. Images and footage shows a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood of Torrance, California.

FBI tactical agents in Torrance, California. Picture: Getty

FBI tactical agents depart on a vehicle after entering a house associated with the suspected White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter in Torrance, California. Picture: Getty

A number of world leaders have reacted to the shooting. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "shocked" by the incident in a social media post. "Any attack on democratic institutions or on the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," he wrote. He added it was a "huge relief" that the US President, the First Lady and all those attending were safe.