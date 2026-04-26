President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after speaking at the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania is unhurt after being rushed to safety from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after gunshots rang out.

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Here's a full timeline of how the incident unfolded Around 20:45 ET (01:45 BST) Media reports Trump has been rushed from the White House correspondents' dinner after suspected gunshots heard. The president appeared to be part way through a conversation when he was interrupted by a commotion. Loud bangs could be heard and then various secret service members escorted the president and other senior government officials away from the venue as they called out “stay down, stay down”. The media and other attendees at the White House Correspondents Dinner remained in the ballroom, with many taking refuge under the tables. Most of the people in the venue, which seats approximately 2,500, are members of the media, including much of the Washington press corps, as well as domestic and international press.

U.S. Secret Service agents surround President Donald Trump after a shooting incident outside the ballroom during the White House Correspondents Dinner. Picture: Alamy

FBI director Kash Patel evacuates from the White House Correspondents Dinner. Picture: Alamy

Around 9 p.m (02:00 BST) Unverified reports begin emerging that the Secret Service have apprehended a shooter. Around 9:17 p.m. ET (02:17 BST) President Trump made his first comments after the incident, saying law enforcement "acted quickly and bravely." He posted on Truth Social, saying "the shooter has been apprehended" and he recommended that the event continue. Around 20 minutes later, Trump posted on social media again saying law enforcement ​asked him and others to ​leave the premises ⁠of the venue. He added that he was complying with the request, and said the event would be rescheduled "within 30 days". The majority of guests at the gala are still being held in the venue Around 10:30 p.m. ET (03:30 BST) Working pool reporters were dropped off at the White House, where Trump addressed the media in a press conference alongside the director of the FBI and the acting U.S. attorney general. The president explained that man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, but was taken down by "some very brave members" of the Secret Service. Trump and other law enforcement officials said preliminary information suggested the suspect was a lone shooter. The President also posted on Truth Social again, this time with footage of the shooter from CCTV footage, which appears to show the suspect running into the hotel ballroom. He also shared two photos appearing to show a shirtless man on the foyer floor with his hands behind his back, believed to be the suspected shooter. It is confirmed one agent was shot at, but is not severely injured due to his bulletproof vest.

President Trump posted this image on Truth Social, which appears to be the suspect in custody. Picture: Donald Trump, Truth Social

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after a then-unspecified threat. Picture: Alamy

Around 11:15 p.m. ET (04:15 BST) The suspect is identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, from Torrence, California. Jeanine Pirro, ​the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, told reporters ​the suspect was being charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer ​with a dangerous weapon. Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says the agent who was shot is being treated at hospital, and the suspect is also in hospital being evaluated. Jeffery W. Carroll, interim chief of for the Metropolitan Police Department, says the suspect was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives when apprehended.

Reporters dressed in evening gowns gala wait for updates from President Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

Bloomberg White House Correspondent Courtney Subramanian (C) and others work from the ballroom following a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner. Picture: Getty

Around 02:00 a.m. ET (07:00 BST) Live pictures are emerging of FBI agents and police officers searching an address believed to be linked to the alleged gunman. There is a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood of Torrance, California.

FBI tactical agents prepare to depart after entering a house associated with the suspected shooter. Picture: Getty