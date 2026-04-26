Donald Trump holds a press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, shortly after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump has shared his bizarre take on last night's shooting event which saw a gunman attempt to charge a dinner event he was attending.

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The US president was pulled off stage at the White House Correspondents Dinner held at the Washington Hilton Hotel as gun shots were fired. In a TruthSocial post, he claimed the incident would "never have happened" if a "large, safe and secure ballroom" had been built on the grounds of the White House. "It cannot be built fast enough!" he added. "While beautiful, it has every highest level security feature there is plus, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in, and is inside the gates of the most secure building in the world, the White House."

Picture: TruthSocial

Earlier this month, a US judge halted construction of the above ground portion of the project. The President is also facing a lawsuit brought in December by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which is seeking to stop plans for the East Wing ballroom. In the lawsuit, the preservation group argued the White House broke the law by starting construction without filing plans with the National Capital Planning Commission, by not seeking an environmental assessment of the project and by declining to seek authorisation from Congress.

Construction work has been stopped on President Trump's White House Ballroom. Picture: Getty

The White House, including the recently-demolished East Wing, as seen from the top of the Washington Monument. Picture: Alamy

The demolition of the East Wing of the White House is seen during construction. Picture: Alamy

The East Wing of the White House, which was constructed in 1902, was demolished in October to make way for the multi-million dollar ballroom. Since then, the proposed blueprint has expanded from a ballroom with a capacity of 500 people to a space that can fit 1,350 guests. The White House has said the project was expected to cost $400m and was being funded entirely by private donors.