Donald Trump has played down threats made by the Democrats to bring in a government shutdown following the escalation of ICE agents in Minneapolis.

"I think we're getting close. The Democrats, I don't believe, want to see it either. "So we'll work in a very bipartisan way, I believe, not to have a shutdown. We don't want a shutdown." It comes as the fallout following the death of Alex Pretti continues to raise tensions in Washington, with Senate Democrats blocking legalisation - which includes funding for the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies. They had been pushing to remove funding for the department, which oversees ICE, from the $1.2tn government spending package. Senior democratic senators have now appealed for Trump's administration to impose new restrictions on immigration enforcement policies. But if the agreement falls through, it could result in a partial shutdown in government at midnight on Friday.

Among the demands made by the Democrats include that a uniform code of conduct is introduced on ICE officers. They also want the agents in question to be able to take off their masks and identify themselves, and obtain judicial warrants showing probable cause for arrests. Discussions between both parties are underway.