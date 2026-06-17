Donald Trump has signed a deal aimed at ending the Iran war, US officials have confirmed.

The deal would extend the ceasefire by 60 days and reopen the key Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, which Iran has effectively blocked since the US and Israel attacked Iran in February.

Trump told the G7 summit in France on Wednesday that a memorandum would be signed within the next 48 hours.

The US President signed the 14 point Memorandum of Understanding with Iran on Wednesday evening, according to White House officials .

Key points include an end to fighting in Lebanon and a $300bn reconstruction fund for Iran.

Negotiators will address difficult issues like the future of Iran's nuclear programme during the next phase of talks to be held during the 60-day window.

The fighting between US ally Israel and the Iran-allied Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, which has uprooted 1.2 million people, also remains a key sticking point.