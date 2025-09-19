President Donald Trump holds up an executive order establishing the "Trump Gold Card" in the Oval Office at the White House. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to create a 'gold card visa' programme that will speed up the immigration process for people who 'make significant financial gifts' to the country.

Mr Trump signed the order creating the new visa pathway on Friday as part of a collection of executive orders tackling immigration. 'People looking to access the new 'Trump Card' can access the gold level by "for a processing fee and, after DHS vetting, a $1 million contribution" to the US Treasury which will enable them to "receive U.S. residency in record time." The new website for the Trump Card also shows that a platinum card will be coming soon, which states, "for a processing fee and, after DHS vetting, a $5 million contribution, you will have the ability to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being subject to U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income." The Trump administration is currently cracking down on immigration and has faced criticism for raids that target people who have the correct immigration status and visas. Read more: Trump's $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times thrown out as judge slams president's lawyers Read more: Trump hails 'very productive' call with Xi and confirms leaders will meet in November

Federal law enforcement agents confront demonstrators protesting outside of an immigration processing center on September 19, 2025 in Broadview, Illinois. Picture: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Mr Trump said: "We had nobody come in for the last few months. Zero. Even I can't believe zero. "25 million people came into our country during Biden. He was the worst President in the history of our country and we have to mop it up. "The hardest thing we have to do is get rid of people he let in from prisons and mental institutions." Figures have revealed that an estimated 10 million people entered the United States during Joe Biden's administration. There are separate rules for businesses to access the Trump Card which involve a $2 million fee and an annual maintenance fee, however, they can transfer the card from one employee to another.