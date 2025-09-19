Trump signs executive order introducing $1m 'Gold Card' immigration visa
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to create a 'gold card visa' programme that will speed up the immigration process for people who 'make significant financial gifts' to the country.
Mr Trump signed the order creating the new visa pathway on Friday as part of a collection of executive orders tackling immigration.
'People looking to access the new 'Trump Card' can access the gold level by "for a processing fee and, after DHS vetting, a $1 million contribution" to the US Treasury which will enable them to "receive U.S. residency in record time."
The new website for the Trump Card also shows that a platinum card will be coming soon, which states, "for a processing fee and, after DHS vetting, a $5 million contribution, you will have the ability to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being subject to U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income."
The Trump administration is currently cracking down on immigration and has faced criticism for raids that target people who have the correct immigration status and visas.
Mr Trump said: "We had nobody come in for the last few months. Zero. Even I can't believe zero.
"25 million people came into our country during Biden. He was the worst President in the history of our country and we have to mop it up.
"The hardest thing we have to do is get rid of people he let in from prisons and mental institutions."
Figures have revealed that an estimated 10 million people entered the United States during Joe Biden's administration.
There are separate rules for businesses to access the Trump Card which involve a $2 million fee and an annual maintenance fee, however, they can transfer the card from one employee to another.
"It's going to raise billions and billions of dollars, it will pay off debt," added Mr Trump.
"Companies are having a hard time getting people to stay in the country....people can't walk through the border anymore.
"Under our administration, the border is totally closed. We're taking people out of the country from prisons, mental asylums, you can't have a country like that."
As well as this, Mr Trump signed an order raising the fee for H1-B visa applicants to $100,000.
This is a non-immigrant visa that allows US employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations.